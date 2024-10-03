An outdated San Francisco DMV will soon become a site for over 370 new homes

The state-owned property is centrally located between the Lower Haight, NoPa, Buena Vista, and Alamo Square neighborhoods, and in proximity to a mixture of residential, entertainment, and visitor-serving amenities including the Haight-Ashbury and Divisadero retail districts. The site is in an EPA-designated Highly Walkable area and within half a mile of a Major Transit Stop.

“This first of its kind project, combining housing with a new DMV Field Office, represents a significant step forward in the state’s efforts to reimagine spaces for affordable housing,” said DGS Director Ana M. Lasso. “DGS is pleased to take part in this mixed-use development project that will deliver a modern new DMV office while providing hundreds of affordable housing units to support San Franciscans.”

The Department of General Services (DGS), Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), and Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) have selected The Related Companies of California and Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation to lead redevelopment.

“This is a unique opportunity to transform and modernize a public-facing government facility while adding new, permanent affordable housing in a region with critical need,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez. “I am hopeful this project can inform similar out-of-the-box thinking for communities statewide on how we can maximize use of public land for the benefit of the people.”

How we got here

In 2019, Governor Newsom issued an executive order calling on HCD and DGS to address the state’s affordable housing crisis by identifying underutilized state-owned sites for the development of affordable housing, taking into account factors such as proximity to job centers, amenities, and public transit.

Creating affordable housing for all Californians

Since taking office, Governor Newsom has invested $40 billion in housing production and enacted dozens of CEQA reforms into law. The state has also invested more than $27 billion to help communities address homelessness.

In July 2024, Governor Newsom issued an executive order to support efforts to transform undeveloped and underutilized infill sites and buildings into housing. This order helps communities build thriving downtown cores and new housing near transportation hubs and job centers — creating more housing options for Californians while further aligning the state’s housing and climate goals.

In addition, Governor Newsom championed the creation of the Housing Accountability Unit at HCD to ensure cities and counties fulfill their legal responsibilities to plan and permit their fair share of housing.