Dr. Garbelli’s book "The Doctor’s Voice" Receives International Recognition Through the NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized "The Doctor's Voice: Empowering Solutions to Physicians' Frustrations, Burnout and Healthcare Inefficiencies" by Dr. Pietro Emanuele Garbelli as winner in the Medical category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.Praise for The Doctor's Voice:"Dr. Garbelli's excellent and original text is very timely, after a global pandemic, to give doctors the tools to cope with the daily frustrations of being a doctor and to rekindle their passion for medicine."- Dr. Sarah Frankton, FRCP, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Consultant Physician"Dr. Garbelli is clear, concise, and reflective, demonstrating a deep understanding of self-development, communication, and emotional well-being while offering practical solutions...an extremely engaging read from start to finish."- James Wood, Deputy General Manager, Medicine"A must-read for every doctor and anyone interested in medicine, be it a medical stakeholder, a young person entertaining a career in medicine, or a service user. Thank you, Dr. Pietro, for writing this much-needed book and for sharing your wisdom for the benefit of us all."- Dr. Anna Lukusa, General PractitionerNYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Cyprus, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.Cities represented included Asheville, Beijing, Colorado Springs, Dublin, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Vancouver were among the entries.Publishers included Atmosphere Press, Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Beaufort Books, Beyond Words Publishing, Blackstone Publishing, Familius Publishing, Flatiron Books, Hachette Go, HarperCollins Leadership, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Rowman & Littlefield, Simon & Schuster, Ulysses Press, Watkins Publishing, Westminster John Knox Press to name a few. "We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can't wait to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.Editorial Reviews"The esteemed titles of 'doctor' and 'nurse' carry significant weight and prestige, but beneath the façade of the uniforms lies a complex world of challenges. The Doctor's Voice by Dr. Pietro Emanuele Garbelli offers an incisive look into these challenges, painting a comprehensive picture of the myriad issues faced by medical professionals in their daily endeavors. The book underscores the significance of acknowledging and addressing these challenges, advocating for them to be seen not as inconveniences but as invaluable insights into the systemic stresses within the medical world."'The Doctor's Voice' stands out as a book teeming with insights, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to improving the healthcare landscape. Dr. Garbelli has not only sparked a critical dialogue but has also laid the foundation for transformative change. This book is not just a testament to his acumen but also a beacon for a brighter healthcare future."- Literary Titan Review, November 2023: 5 out of 5 stars.“Written in plainspoken prose embellished with touches of humor and perceptive awareness, Garbelli’s text is ideal for medical providers seeking guidance and useful solutions to everyday difficulties faced in the medical setting, and for those wanting to foster a transformed environment of care for both doctors and patients alike.Both an uplifting resource and a motivating pep talk for beleaguered medical care providers.”- Kirkus Reviews, October 2023.“Writing for physicians and others in the healthcare field in 'The Doctor’s Voice', acute care specialist, clinical director and consultant Pietro Emanuele Garbelli describes his lifetime of work in the UK, unveiling common sources of frustration and burnout that affect physicians worldwide. Yet Garbelli believes that these frustrations can be catalysts for improvement, empowering physicians to become change makers and improve their lives and the healthcare system. Positive change happens, he says, when doctors use their unique voices and perspectives to engage the system to combat healthcare inefficiencies and causes of burnout.While the author emphasizes communication and leadership, such as learning to better present ideas in meetings – and provides tips for knowing your audience and handling feedback – his book is less a how-to checklist than a wakeup call to physicians.”- Blueink Review, September 2023."Naming common frustrations among doctors and proposing practical solutions, The Doctor’s Voice is a supportive, solutions-based career guide.Directed at doctors and, to a lesser extent, other health-care professionals, the book names ten major issues in contemporary health-care systems. These sources of frustration include overwork and exhaustion; a lack of authority for those holding all the responsibility; and being ignored by superiors, employers, and colleagues—all leading to disempowered doctors who are too exhausted and demoralized to do their best work. 'The Doctor’s Voice' is a revelatory text that gives voice to frustrated doctors, naming steps to overcome common problems in the field."– Foreword Clarion Review HEALTH & FITNESS September 2023."The Doctor's Voice: Empowering solutions to physicians' frustrations, burnout, and healthcare inefficiencies"By Dr. Pietro Emanuele GarbelliHardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 138 pages | ISBN 9781665730068Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 138 pages | ISBN 9781665730075E-Book | 138 pages | ISBN 9781665730082Available at Amazon and Barnes & NobleAbout the AuthorDr. Pietro Emanuele Garbelli is a specialist in Acute Internal Medicine, a clinical director, and a Thriving Healthcare Consultant. Dr. Pietro Emanuele Garbelli is a specialist in Acute Internal Medicine, a clinical director, and a Thriving Healthcare Consultant. Having witnessed and experienced inefficiencies, frustrations and struggles as a patient, a relative and a provider, he uses the lessons learned as a powerful catalyst to provide medical thought leadership. By fostering a successful collaboration between empowered physicians and healthcare stakeholders, he aims to contribute towards creating high quality and sustainable healthcare. DrGarbelli.com
Vision, Mission & Purpose
Dr. Pietro Emanuele Garbelli's primary vision is to awaken the empowering physicians' voice and use it purposefully to transform healthcare efficiency, quality, and sustainability through innovating, developing and implementing fit-for-purpose solution-driven products and services. To learn more about Dr. Pietro Emanuele Garbelli, please visit https://drgarbelli.com/ and see him on social media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrGarbelli X.com: https://x.com/DrGarbelli YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drgarbelli LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drgarbelli/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drgarbelli 
To view the list of NYC Big Book winners and distinguished favorites, please visit: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ Visit us at https://independentpressaward.com/ The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.YouTube Channel http://youtube.com/c/IndependentPressAwardSpringNYCBigBookAwardFall Join us at the BookCAMP event, a three day trade show for authors and publishers, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

