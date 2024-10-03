Pitcher Sales Enablement 2.0: A Game Changer for MedTech Companies

Pitcher, the leader in Sales Enablement 2.0, announces AI-driven enhancements to its MedTech Sales Suite to drive unmatched Seller effectiveness and efficiency

Pitcher's Sales Enablement 2.0 represents a significant leap forward in how sales teams prepare efficiently, engage meaningfully, and follow up effectively, ultimately driving greater success.” — Greg Schottland, Pitcher CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pitcher today announced its implementation of its Sales Enablement 2.0 in its MedTech Sales Suite , an intelligent selling solution that provides everything Medical Technology sales reps need to successfully engage Health Care Professionals (HCPs) from a single mobile application. Pitcher taps the power of Closed GenAI to plan, present, manage orders, and follow up on compelling, personalized sales calls, while slashing preparation, admin, and reporting tasks. Medical Reps using Pitcher have more time to sell, armed with compelling content and information synthesized from CRM, Marketing Repositories, ERP, and other back-end systems.Pitcher has customized its Sales Enablement 2.0 framework to meet the specific needs of MedTech Reps, providing an invaluable solution for successful Medical Rep–HCP engagements in the regulated environment. Pitcher supports reps with real-time access to compliant content and monitors online communication with compliance filters to mitigate risk of litigation.“Sales Enablement 2.0 represents a significant leap forward in how sales teams operate by intelligently consolidating essential data and resources into a single, intuitive platform,” said Greg Schottland, CEO of Pitcher Inc. “The Pitcher platform enables reps to prepare efficiently, engage meaningfully, and follow up effectively, ultimately driving greater success in their sales efforts.”Traditional Sales Enablement vs. Sales Enablement 2.0Traditional sales enablement often falls short in today’s demanding sales environments by focusing on sharing static marketing based on what’s most frequently presented, instead of what best meets the needs and interests of the customer at the specific stage of their purchasing cycle. Reps are still tasked with customizing content and manually accessing customer data in preparation for sales calls; manually following up and recording notes in CRM systems. This approach can result in poorly focused customer meetings, follow-up latency, and gaps in customer information captured in the CRM – in short, less than optimal selling.By contrast, Sales Enablement 2.0 changes the game by integrating operational systems and data from back-end systems CRM, inventory, order management, pricing, order histories, marketing repositories, and other data sources. Pitcher’s Close GenAI automatically synthesizes relevant information for reps, and drafts compelling, personalized presentation content based on data-driven, customer-specific next-best actions. Reps can dynamically change presentations on the fly, check inventory and take orders while presenting each product. With a single click, Pitcher creates a Digital Sales Room (DSR) that comprises everything presented in the meeting with additional supporting information, enabling continued engagement after the sales call and customer internal collaboration.Key Pitcher Features Include:* Intelligent Pre-Call Planning: Synthesis of customer-specific data from multiple sources to inform meeting objectives and content.* Dynamic Pitch Deck Creation: AI-driven, customer-specific presentations that can be modified in real time.* In-Meeting Order Management: Real-time inventory visibility and order placement during presentations.* Follow-Up with Digital Sales Rooms (DSRs): One-click creation of microsites for ongoing engagement.* Just-in-Time Learning: Coaching, competitive positioning, and new product information to inform messaging and objective handling.* Rehearsal / Post-call Meeting Critiques: Automatic, multi-dimensional meeting feedback to support continual seller performance improvement.* Actionable Insights and Metrics: Real-time information aligned with Revenue KPIs, sales rep performance, training opportunities, and more. Click here for more information about Pitcher Sales Enablement 2.0.Pitcher will showcase its MedTech Sales Suite at The MedTech Conference in Toronto, October 15-17, 2024. Attending conference? Schedule a personal demo with the Pitcher team.About PitcherPitcher, the leading provider of Sales Enablement 2.0 solutions, enables commercial teams to sell more effectively and to better engage customers while slashing time required for preparation, follow-up, and admin tasks. Pitcher’s intelligent end-to-end selling solution applies AI to the full selling spectrum: pre-call planning, just-in-time training, dynamic pitch decks, real-time inventory/pricing/order management, one-click DSR meeting follow-up, and post-meeting critiques. All content and customer interactions are automatically captured in the CRM.Pitcher serves the Sales Enablement Sales requirements for global brands spanning 140 countries in health & life sciences, consumer products, financial services, technologies, and industrial manufacturing. www.pitcher.com

