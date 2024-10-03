FEMA Assistance Available to Renters after Hurricane Francine

BATON ROUGE, La. – FEMA assistance is available to renters, including students, as well as homeowners with uninsured losses from Hurricane Francine.

FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs. Residents in Ascension, Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes may apply by:

Going online to disasterassistance.gov/.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

Visiting any Disaster Recovery Center. For operating hours and addresses, go online to fema.gov/drc..

U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), FEMA’s federal partner in disaster recovery, may also be able to help. FEMA has streamlined the application process so people can apply to FEMA and SBA at the same time. SBA representatives are available to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at the Disaster Recovery Centers open throughout the affected area. Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster. Applicants may call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 for more information.

For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4817. Follow FEMA Region 6 social media at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/femaregion6.