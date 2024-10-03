Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,562 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Opportunity Bank of Montana and former employee of Bank of Jackson Hole

October 03, 2024

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Opportunity Bank of Montana and former employee of Bank of Jackson Hole

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Opportunity Bank of Montana, Helena, Montana
Flood insurance violations, civil money penalty, dated September 30, 2024

Consent cease and desist order against Lindsay Graves
Former employee of Bank of Jackson Hole, Jackson, Wyoming
Misappropriation of documents, including confidential supervisory information

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Opportunity Bank of Montana and former employee of Bank of Jackson Hole

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more