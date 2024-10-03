Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Opportunity Bank of Montana and former employee of Bank of Jackson Hole

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Opportunity Bank of Montana, Helena, Montana

Flood insurance violations, civil money penalty, dated September 30, 2024

Consent cease and desist order against Lindsay Graves

Former employee of Bank of Jackson Hole, Jackson, Wyoming

Misappropriation of documents, including confidential supervisory information

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

