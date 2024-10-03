Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Opportunity Bank of Montana and former employee of Bank of Jackson Hole
October 03, 2024
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
Opportunity Bank of Montana, Helena, Montana
Flood insurance violations, civil money penalty, dated September 30, 2024
Consent cease and desist order against Lindsay Graves
Former employee of Bank of Jackson Hole, Jackson, Wyoming
Misappropriation of documents, including confidential supervisory information
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.
