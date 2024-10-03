Amanda Yoa Unzips the Realities of Confidence and Authenticity in the Newly Reinvented Podcast, 'UNZIPPED'

Amanda Yoa is taking the world by storm with her podcast UNZIPPED!

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning podcast UNZIPPED , is back and better than ever, hosted by none other than Amanda Yoa , affectionately known as "The Hype Woman from Philly!" A dynamic force of inspiration, Amanda is a Wife, Mom of 2, Speaker, Serial Entrepreneur, and now the 3x award-winning Host of UNZIPPED.In a world that constantly nudges us to blend in, Amanda Yoa breaks the mold with her vivacious attitude and Philly-rooted authenticity, bringing humor, wisdom, and realness to the forefront. Through UNZIPPED, she encourages women to get out of their own way and embrace their unique brilliance. Amanda's podcast is a powerhouse of confidence, authenticity, and humor, challenging listeners to bring their true selves to everything they do."We were all born to SHINE!" Amanda passionately asserts. Her episodes blend inspiration and laughter, where she shares her experiences and insights to help women stand out in a world of conformity. From tackling self-doubt to celebrating individuality, Amanda’s infectious energy and empowering messages make UNZIPPED a must-listen.Beyond the mic, Amanda is deeply committed to her community. Her business, The Fresh Works of Port Richmond, a beloved local restaurant in Philly, has been a community cornerstone since 2011. Through supporting local sports teams, sponsoring organizations, and partnering with nonprofits, Amanda's contributions have left a lasting impact where it matters most.Amanda's influence doesn’t stop there. Recently, she was honored as the 2024 Entertainer of the Year by Philly Happening Magazine, a testament to her rising star status in the City of Brotherly Love. Amanda’s vibrant personality and dedication to uplifting others have made her one of Philadelphia’s most happening people.Here is a fun fact about Amanda. She’s a self-proclaimed pizza snob, believes music is her love language, and holds the title of karaoke queen in her circle!Tune in to the reinvented UNZIPPED and join Amanda Yoa on a journey of self-discovery, confidence, and unfiltered authenticity.About Amanda Yoa: Amanda Yoa is a dynamic speaker, serial entrepreneur, and host of the award-winning podcast UNZIPPED. Known as "The Hype Woman from Philly," Amanda uses her platform to inspire and empower women to stand out in a world that encourages them to fit in. She also owns The Fresh Works of Port Richmond, a community-centered restaurant in Philadelphia.

