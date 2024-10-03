STW Technic and Osmosis Partner to Enhance Boating Experience Through Advanced Data and Connectivity Solutions

STW Technic and Osmosis - Banner Osmosis Group at IBEX Show 2024 IBEX Show 2024 - Show Floor

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- STW Technic, a leader in providing cutting-edge electronic solutions for the off-highway and heavy equipment industries, announces its latest partnership with Osmosis , a forward-thinking software company dedicated to revolutionizing marine connectivity. As the marine market continues to adopt innovative technologies, Osmosis’ comprehensive software platform is poised to significantly enhance operational efficiency and user experience for boat manufacturers, dealers, and customers.Osmosis: Transforming the Boating Experience Osmosis has developed a robust software application targeting the unique needs of marine manufacturers and dealers, while also offering compelling features for end customers. The platform provides powerful functionalities that transform how boats are managed, maintained, and enjoyed.For ManufacturersOsmosis’ data-driven analytics enable boat builders to gain in-depth insights into boat performance, making it possible to enhance product quality and open new opportunities for product improvements. This can be achieved through over-the-air updates, minimizing the need for manual maintenance and ensuring a continuous feedback loop for product innovation.For DealersThe fleet view capability allows dealers to proactively service boats based on real-time data. This feature is especially valuable for managing inventory and stocking boats, reducing downtime, and scheduling maintenance with service reminders to ensure boats remain in optimal condition.“Osmosis’ technology empowers boat manufacturers and dealers to operate with a level of precision and efficiency that was previously difficult to achieve,” said Shane Stanfill, President of Starflite Technology Group. “By providing critical information such as GPS location, battery status, and diagnostics, Osmosis not only simplifies fleet management for dealers but also drives a more seamless experience for boat owners.”Enhancing Customer ExperienceWhile manufacturers and dealers are the primary users, the platform also offers numerous benefits for boat owners. With Osmosis, end customers can access vital boat information directly from their mobile devices, including battery charge levels, fuel status, and the vessel’s GPS location. By providing this data at the touch of a button, boat owners have greater confidence and peace of mind, knowing they can monitor their boats even when they are miles away.Bridging Marine and Off-Highway MarketsSTW Technic’s partnership with Osmosis highlights its ongoing commitment to bring more than 20 years of experience in mobile machine technology to the marine market. STW Technic is known for providing state-of-the-art telematics , IoT hardware, and automation solutions for off-highway industries. Now, the company is bringing this expertise into the marine industry, leveraging proven technologies that are easily adaptable for boats and other watercraft.“By utilizing our in-depth knowledge of machine connectivity, we see tremendous potential for applying our mobile machine solutions to the marine market,” said John Sibiski, Director of Sales & Marketing at STW Technic. “Our collaboration with Osmosis is just the beginning of exploring how features like remote diagnostics, telematics, and real-time monitoring—commonly used in off-highway and heavy equipment—can create a safer and more efficient boating experience.”Osmosis’ integration of industry-standard communications protocols such as NEMA 2000 and CAN J1939 ensures seamless interoperability between boat components and systems, enabling manufacturers and dealers to access critical boat data with minimal integration hurdles. With features like service reminders, boat manuals, and access to technical support, the platform redefines how boating stakeholders engage with vessel data and ensures a more informed, efficient, and enjoyable experience for all.Visit Osmosis at IBEX 2024To explore how Osmosis is revolutionizing the marine industry through its comprehensive connectivity platform, visit Booth 1-901 at the IBEX trade show, taking place from October 1-3, 2024 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida. Attendees can experience firsthand how Osmosis’ powerful features, such as fleet view, real-time diagnostics, and over-the-air updates, are reshaping the way manufacturers, dealers, and boat owners manage and optimize their vessels.- - -About STW TechnicSTW Technic is an innovative leader in the design, manufacture, and implementation of electronic solutions for mobile machines and off-highway vehicles. They partner with machine manufacturers, system integrators, and distributors to provide engineered and highly reliable connectivity, automation, and power management solutions to truly empower their mobile machines. They offer the latest in Mobile Machine IoT hardware and software solutions, such as our market-leading remote asset management platform – Reach. Their team also provides solutions such as openSYDE – our systems configuration tool – to support the entire lifecycle of your machine. To learn more, visit www.stw-technic.com About OsmosisOsmosis is a leading provider of turn-key telematics solutions in the marine industry. With a focus on creating a better boating experience, Osmosis connects customers, dealers, and manufacturers through custom-branded platforms. Backed by a robust legal and privacy framework, Osmosis offers reliable, secure, and scalable solutions to meet the evolving needs of the marine sector. For more information, visit www.osmosis.io About Correct CraftCelebrating over 98 years of excellence in the marine industry, Correct Craft is a Florida-based company with global operations. The Correct Craft family includes Nautique, Centurion, Supreme, and other top brands. For more information, visit www.correctcraft.com

