Resilient coastal highways, public infrastructure supports communities

CANADA, October 3 - The Province is adapting to climate change by strengthening shoreline adaptation and protection efforts and creating resilient coastal highways and public infrastructure.

PEI’s causeways are vital for supporting Islanders’ quality of life, communities, public safety and the economy. However, they are vulnerable to climate change driven impacts of rising sea levels and severe weather events.

A project for Victoria by the Sea Causeway will happen for the first time. Coastal engineers are studying oceanic and environmental conditions, and the Province will be developing designs based on this information.



Coastal engineers are also surveying and assessing Panmure Island Causeway and Crowbush Provincial Golf Course to help decide next steps in these areas. Each site had earlier adaptation and protection work completed.

Souris Causeway needs more work as well, in addition to earlier adaptation projects. Over the next two winters, hybrid nature-based adaptation work will be completed there. The project will focus on stabilizing the beach and dunes, providing essential protection for the causeway.

Broader coastal assessment work will happen in the next year to identify other vulnerable coastal public infrastructure such as roadways and bridges that may need intervention. This work will also include longer-term planning for high-risk coastal infrastructure.

Earlier this year, an innovative project at West Point Cedar Dunes Provincial Park and shoreline protection at Jacques Cartier Provincial Park were completed.

“PEI must continue adapting to the impacts of climate change to ensure our coastal infrastructure is resilient and people are safe. Acting today reduces impacts to our daily lives, saves costs down the road, and protects public safety.”

- Transportation and Infrastructure Minister, Ernie Hudson

“Victoria by the Sea causeway is essential for our community’s vitality and economy. By focusing on climate adaptation and shoreline protection, we will have a sustainable transportation link that safeguards both our coast and our future. Our municipality looks forward to collaborating with the Province on this important issue.”

- Victoria by the Sea Mayor, Martin Ruben

Increasing resiliency of public infrastructure aligns with the State of the Coast Report 2023 policy recommendations and the provincial Climate Adaptation Plan.

Coastal erosion is a natural process and is not a new phenomenon. However, climate change is contributing to higher sea levels, reduced ice cover, stronger storms and waves, which contributes to shoreline erosion.



Shoreline loss from 2000 to 2020 Transportation infrastructure Change by distance in meters Victoria by the Sea Causeway 8.4 m Panmure Island Causeway 3.6 m Souris Causeway 6.4 m

Data source: PEI Climate Hazard & Risk Information System

Shoreline protection and adaptation designs can involve nature-based systems such as rebuilding wetlands, beaches and sand dunes, revegetation and/or engineering structures such as offshore rock reefs and groynes. Rebuilding the natural environment such as beaches and wetlands can help protect vulnerable species including piping plovers, bank swallows and fish.

Souris Causeway existing shoreline project:

Two offshore rock reefs

Seawall

Marram grass planting

Sand collection system

Souris Causeway new shoreline project:

Salt marsh re-development

Beach nourishment

Re-vegetation using marram grass

Two offshore reefs

Groyne

Panmure Island Causeway existing shoreline protection:

Dune restoration

Buried rock wall

Sand and sand fencing

Marram grass planting

Beach nourishment

Armour stone

Crowbush Provincial Golf Course existing shoreline protection:

Dune restoration

Buried rock wall

Marram grass planting

Sand and sand fencing

Armour stone

