DHS & Polish Ministry of Digital Affairs Sign Memorandum of Understanding, Promoting Cybersecurity and Emerging Technology Partnership

WASHINGTON – On October 1, 2024, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Polish Ministry of Digital Affairs (MDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deepen collaboration in cybersecurity and emerging technology. This arrangement strengthens the already close partnership by providing a framework for future policy and operational cooperation. It also demonstrates the shared commitment between the two sides towards the broader transatlantic security alliance in addressing global challenges such as cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, particularly as Russia continues its unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

The MOU specifically calls for increased exchanges in areas including cyber policy and strategy; Secure by Design work; information sharing; incident response; human capital development; and emerging technology. The MOU highlights an explicit intent for future work related to the development of safe and secure artificial intelligence as well as Internet of Things technologies.

“This arrangement lays the groundwork to strengthen and continue building our collaboration, helping DHS and MDA tackle shared responsibilities and achieve our security goals,” said Under Secretary for Policy Robert Silvers. “Through our strong public-private partnerships, DHS is the key link domestically for cybersecurity and critical infrastructure, and we’re increasingly becoming that link for global partners facing similar threats. I am proud to sign this MOU with such a valued partner as Poland.”

The signing comes in the midst of the White House’s Fourth Counter Ransomware Initiative Summit. There, the United States and Poland – along with representatives from nearly 70 other countries and international organizations – committed to continuing to fight the global rise in ransomware incidents. DHS and MDA also enter this arrangement ahead of Poland assuming the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in January 2025, where the stated priorities include strengthening relations with the United States, as well as ensuring European information security.

“Poland has long championed solidarity in civil society, but effectively doing so requires ensuring societal safety and security, especially in cyberspace. With this in mind, as we consider the range of threats and potentially disruptive consequences of emerging technologies in the modern world, we believe it is crucial to partner with our closest security partners,” said MDA Under Secretary of State Rafał Rosiński, signatory for Poland.

Various DHS entities, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans, and the Science and Technology Directorate, will advance cybersecurity and emerging technology cooperation. Poland’s MDA will similarly coordinate implementation including via its National Research Institute (NASK).