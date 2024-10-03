Monetary and financial statistics – August 2024

MACAU, October 3 - According to statistics released today (3 October) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply continued to grow in August. Meanwhile, resident deposits rose from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.

Money supply

Currency in circulation increased 0.2% whereas demand deposits dropped 3.2%. M1 thus decreased 2.2% from one month earlier. On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities grew 0.9%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, rose 0.6% to MOP768.9 billion. On an annual basis, M1 fell 5.3% whereas M2 grew 6.2%. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 32.9%, 45.0%, 6.9% and 13.8% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits increased 0.6% from the preceding month to MOP747.7 billion whereas non-resident deposits decreased 6.2% to MOP317.6 billion. On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector grew 2.3% to MOP198.0 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector fell 0.9% from a month earlier to MOP1,263.4 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 20.1%, 44.2%, 9.7% and 24.6% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector decreased 0.7% from a month ago to MOP524.8 billion. On the other hand, external loans increased 1.0% to MOP534.9 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector rose 0.1% from a month earlier to MOP1,059.7 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 21.3%, 43.2%, 14.0% and 18.1% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-August, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 56.4% at end-July to 55.5%. On the other hand, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors increased from 83.0% to 83.9%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 71.8% and 58.5% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio was 5.1%.