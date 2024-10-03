Press meeting with the cast of the opera Tosca by Giacomo Puccini before the opening of the 36th Macao International Music Festival

MACAU, October 3 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the opening performance Tosca – Opera in Three Acts by Giacomo Puccini, integrated in the 36th Macao International Music Festival, will be held from 4 to 6 October, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. The organiser held a press meeting today (3 October), in which the Director of the Festival’s programme, Lio Kuokman; singers from Mariinsky Theatre from Russia, including Tatiana Serjan, Najmiddin Mavlyanov and Vladislav Sulimsky, and the opera concert mistress Irina Soboleva, met with the media to share their thoughts about the show.

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the death of Giacomo Puccini, the Mariinsky Theatre from Russia was invited to present the great composer’s three-act opera Tosca in Macao. Renowned conductor Valery Gergiev, in collaboration with the Macao Orchestra, the Mariinsky Orchestra, the Mariinsky Chorus and the Macao Youth Choir, will present this classic love story. Revolving around the lyrical diva Tosca, the artist Cavaradossi and the police chief Scarpia, the opera relates the story of opera singer Tosca who fights to save her lover Cavaradossi being put into prison by the scheming Scarpia. Premiered in 1900, Tosca is one of the classic Italian Romantic operas and has captivated countless music enthusiasts with a repertoire of touching arias, from Vissi d’arte vissi d'amore (I lived for art, I lived for love) to E lucevan le stelle (The stars were shining brightly).

The 36th Macao International Music Festival will kick off with the opera Tosca on 4 October, with an opening ceremony to be held on the same day at 7:10pm at the lobby of the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Limited tickets are still available for the show, and members of the public can purchase tickets through the Macau Ticketing Network.

For more information about the programmes and discounts, please visit the MIMF’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/fimm and follow the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao International Music Festival”). For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6699 during office hours. 24-hour ticketing hotlines: 2855 5555 (Macao), 2380 5083 (Hong Kong) and 139 2691 1111 (Mainland China). Ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.