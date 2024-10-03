MDC hosts two additional hunter education courses in the central region this October

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting two additional hunter education events in October to help hunters earn their certification before firearms deer season in November. Hunter education is required for any hunter born on or after Jan. 1, 1967, who is age 16 or older.

Prior to attending a hunter education skills session, participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of the certification process. To do so, youth participants ages 11-15 can either complete the online version for a fee at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4eX or participants of any age can fill out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual chapter review questions will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. These student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt or at any MDC office.

Additional courses are as follows:

Oct. 14 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at the Boone County Nature School in Columbia. Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4DY. Questions about this event can be sent to Jenna Stiek at jenna.stiek@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Road in Columbia.

Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MDC’s Camdenton Office. Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4DM. Questions about this event can be sent to Payton Emery at payton.emery@mdc.mo.gov. MDC’s Camdenton Office is located at 783 Thunder Mountain Road in Camdenton.

Find a hunter education class near you at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZyE.