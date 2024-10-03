MDC to host Hunter Education skills class in Chillicothe

Body

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites those wishing to get their Hunter Education certification to attend a skills course offered from 5 – 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Cornerstone Church Event Center in Chillicothe.

Courses are designed for participants ages 11 and up. Parents are invited to attend, though it is not mandatory.

The skills course is the second half of the Hunter Education certification process. Participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of certification prior to attending. The online version can be completed for a fee paid to the course provider, or participants may complete the chapter review questions in the student Hunter Education manual. Student manuals and access to the online courses can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office free of charge. Participants must show proof of completion of the manual before taking the skills class. Register for the course online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4DX.

Cornerstone Church Event Center is located at 900 Adam Drive in Chillicothe, MO, 64601. For any questions, email Conservation Educator Brad Addison at bradley.addison@mdc.mo.gov.

To learn more about hunter education requirements in Missouri or to learn if you are exempt, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education.