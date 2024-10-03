OPWDD Announces CMS Approval of its HCBS Waiver

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) is pleased to announce that the 1915(c) Comprehensive Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Waiver Renewal has been approved by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The HCBS Waiver is the Medicaid program that provides opportunities for adults and children with developmental disabilities to receive services in their home or community.

This Waiver Renewal is effective October 1, 2024 and will fund Home and Community-Based Services for nearly 100,000 people who are currently supported by OPWDD and its network of providers. It extends the actions included in last year’s October 1, 2023, Waiver Amendment and includes additional technical changes and service estimates to reflect current Waiver operations. The Waiver Renewal has been approved for the five-year period of October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2029.

A copy of the approved October 1, 2024, Waiver Renewal is available on the OPWDD website at: https://opwdd.ny.gov/providers/home-and-community-based-services-waiver.

Sincerely,

Willow Baer

Acting Commissioner