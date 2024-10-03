“My managers at work treat me differently”

Christopher shares his journey with schizophrenia and severe depression, from crisis point to a fulfilling, peaceful life. Though Christopher is a successful Peer Support Coordinator, he sheds light on his experience of stigma at work.

I started to experience schizophrenia, psychosis and depression when I was 15 years old. I went through serious life challenges in London, where I grew up around gangs, crimes and drugs. I was experiencing severe depression, anxiety, stress, delusions and paranoia because of my negative childhood and upbringing.

I believed that gangs members were going to attack me; would have delusions and visions of being harmed with a knife and gun. I was very fearful, isolated and lonely. I’d ruminate on my negative thoughts and life experiences all the time. I took an overdose of prescription drugs because I didn’t want to live anymore and my pain was too much to take. I was then sectioned in hospital.

From 15 to 24 years old, I was in and out of hospital and mental health wards. In 2014, I lost my home, all of my possessions and became homeless. I was sectioned in hospital for the last time when Paul, my employment specialist mentor, and Karen, my psychologist, helped me to recover by getting me back into paid employment and giving me therapy for past trauma.