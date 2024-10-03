MRII Launches New Data Analysis Award

For a chance to win $2500 USD, applicants will choose a business problem, analyze data & provide report for award program, sponsored by Infotools Harmoni

WEST DOVER, VT, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Research Institute International (MRII) has launched its new Data Analysis Award. The award is sponsored by Infotools Harmoni, a powerful software platform that helps organizations generate insights through time-tested algorithms, automation, visualizations, and reporting functionality. The first place Data Analysis Award winner will receive a cash prize of $2500 USD, and the runner up will receive a free online Principles of Market Research course—offered by MRII together with the University of Georgia.To enter, applicants will “act” as Chief Insights Officer for New Zealand and use data from the New Zealand International Visitor Survey via the Infotools Harmoni platform to provide recommendations on one of three business challenges: targeting new markets, increasing visitor spending, or enhancing New Zealand's brand and positioning. Entrants will be judged on the depth of their data analysis, the creativity of their solutions, the feasibility of their recommendations, and the clarity and visual appeal of their presentation.“I’m impressed by how this award incorporates a hands-on, ‘real-world’ project, using the kind of tools we rely on in market research every day. It’s an innovative way to challenge and prepare rising insights professionals,” said Ed Keller, Executive Director of MRII. “Programs like the Data Analysis Award wouldn’t be possible without the dedicated support of our sponsors and industry partners. I’m especially grateful to our sponsor, Infotools, for their pivotal role in making this initiative a reality.”This new Data Analysis Award is the latest in a series of awards that the MRII offers throughout the year, connecting winners from around the world with leading market research education and training resources and, in this case, a cash prize.John Bird, EVP of Client Development at Infotools, the sponsor for the award, said, “The creation of this award with MRII fills an important space in our industry, allowing applicants to not only take our platform, Harmoni, for a spin, but to gain experience in data analysis and show their skill. At Infotools, we’re dedicated to expanding skills in the market research industry and recognizing hard work of the members of our insights community, and supporting this award fills both those goals."Applicants must register to participate in the Data Analysis Award program before 01 November, 2024. Final data analysis reports are due by 10 November 2024. Eligible candidates are invited to apply here: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8030026/4a961595d55c About MRIIThe Market Research Institute International (MRII) is a nonprofit institute devoted to fulfilling the continuing educational and training needs of marketing research professionals worldwide. The organization believes that training and development is key to realizing the full potential and value of market research and insights, and to driving innovation within the sector. MRII offers a wide number of resources, including expert webinars and content, global and regional awards programs, and original research on critical insights industry topics. Its market-leading online educational courses, offered in partnership with the University of Georgia, are authored by leading research and insights practitioners, continually updated, and endorsed by major national and international professional and industry organizations. To learn more, visit www.mrii.org About InfotoolsEstablished in 1990, and with a presence in the United States, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, Infotools was founded on the belief that curious minds shape the future. Through its powerful investigation and reporting platform Harmoni, the company gives organizations the ability to ingest complex market research and consumer data; produce meaningful insights through iterative analysis; represent significant findings with beautiful visualizations; and influence key stakeholders with compelling dashboards. Infotools works with some of the world’s best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Shell, Orange, Samsung, and Mondelēz. Visit infotools.com, check out the podcast at infotools.com/now-thats-significant-podcast, or follow them on X via @infotools.###

