Market Research Institute International (MRII) Launches New Podcast Today

MRII’s podcast “Insights & Innovators” features interviews with top experts discussing issues of importance to the market research industry and beyond

With a continued focus on expanding our educational offerings about insights and market research, this podcast will serve as a vital resource—delivering knowledge from the brightest minds in the field” — Ed Keller, Executive Director of MRII

WEST DOVER, VT, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Research Institute International (MRII) , renowned for its leadership in training and education regarding best practices in market research and insights, is excited to announce the launch of its new podcast, “Insights & Innovators.” This initiative spotlights top experts who explore a range of timely topics including the skills market research professionals need to secure a strategic leadership role, the entrepreneur's journey, the future of research methods and the growing role of researchers in driving business outcomes."Our new podcast will provide the guidance market research leaders and professionals need to grow their careers, engage effectively with customers, partners and co-workers during a time of massive change in our industry, and make smarter strategic decisions," said Ed Keller, Executive Director of MRII. "With a continued focus on expanding our educational offerings about insights and market research, this podcast will serve as a vital resource—delivering important knowledge from the brightest minds in the field."New podcasts episodes will be released on a regular basis in the following categories:- Tomorrow’s Research Talent: Explores the key skills and strategies future market research professionals need to grow their careers.- Innovator’s View: Top market research executives share the lessons they wish they’d known earlier and the innovations driving the future of the industry.- A Seat at the Table: Senior leaders discuss how research professionals can earn and keep a strategic leadership role, and help propel businesses forward.- Building Research Teams: Interviewees give tips on creating and leading high-performing research, analytics and insights teams.- Market Research Trends: A look at the latest trends shaping the future of the industry.- Research Tech Trends: Explores cutting-edge technologies transforming the market research field. The first episode, featuring Lisa Courtade, Head of Global Business Insights, Analytics, Competitive Intelligence and Strategic Forecasting at Organon, was released today, Monday, September 17. Upcoming guests include Ben Page, CEO of IPSOS; Ryan Barry, President of Zappi; and Pam Forbus, Global Chief of Insights and Analytics at Mondelez International.Through this podcast, MRII strives to make top-tier educational resources easily accessible to market researchers, insights professionals, and anyone looking to deepen their industry knowledge, empowering them to grow their expertise and advance their skills. Stay tuned for the latest podcast releases by subscribing to MRII’s "Insights and Innovators" podcast.About MRIIThe Market Research Institute International (MRII) is a nonprofit institute devoted to fulfilling the continuing educational and training needs of marketing research professionals worldwide. The organization believes that training and development is key to realizing the full potential and value of market research and insights, and to driving innovation within the sector. MRII offers a wide number of resources, including expert webinars and content, global and regional awards programs, and original research on critical insights industry topics. Its market-leading online educational courses, offered in partnership with the University of Georgia, are authored by leading research and insights practitioners, continually updated, and endorsed by major national and international professional and industry organizations. To learn more, visit www.mrii.org

