Certified Origins joins the Dumbo Film Festival 2024: International Cinema, Good Food, and Authentic Stories in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Origins , a leading company in high-quality private-label extra virgin olive oil and traceable food, announces its support for the sixth edition of the Dumbo Film Festival (DFF), happening on October 23-27, this year, in the vibrant DUMBO ( Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass) neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York City.The Festival, ideated and led by Daniele Ragusa, Giovanna Mauro and Davide Iacono is an international annual live event highlighting innovative and inspiring films, bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals, and cinema enthusiasts from around the globe to celebrate the art of storytelling through cinema.The organizers host pre-selection competitions throughout the year to select the best projects to be presented to a live audience, during the final screening event in NYC.“We believe in cinema as an instrument of universal awareness, inspiration, and social progress. Our mission is to discover and support talented filmmakers, to provide them with the exposure they deserve, and to bring the best of contemporary cinema to the audience”, said Daniele Ragusa, Founder and Executive Director of the DFF.A Festival Highlight: "Flavors of Authenticity: Nourishing the Earth and the Body"For the first time this year the event will feature a new documentary block: the "Flavors of Authenticity: Nourishing the Earth and the Body", exploring the significant connections between food, sustainability, tradition, and health.The selection aims to shed light on how our food choices impact both the planet and our well-being, prompting viewers to consider the importance of responsible consumption and sustainable practices in their daily lives.“By supporting this special block, we aim to highlight the vital role that responsible sourcing practices and authentic, traceable ingredients play in fostering a healthier world”, said Giovanni Quaratesi, Head of Corporate Global Affairs at Certified Origins.Event Details and InvitationThe screening of the "Flavors of Authenticity" documentaries will take place at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday, October 26th, at 7:20 pm.Certified Origins invites all media representatives, film enthusiasts, and all New Yorkers to join us for an evening of inspiring cinema, engaging discussions, and a celebration of authentic food and culture.To enhance the viewing experience, Certified Origins will provide the participants attending the documentary screening with a specially curated tote bag featuring GEPEC extra virgin olive oil, sourced from the revered olive trees of Terres de l’Ebre, along with selected products from Seggiano and Catalan Gourmet portfolio.Seats are limited, to register use this link and read the Festival’s catalog here About the Documentaries:A Table Is as Good as Nine LivesCountry: USYear: 2022Runtime: 12 minutesDirector: Christina LeonardiSynopsis: Christina Leonardi’s documentary explores the rich tapestry of her Italian heritage through family conversations and archival footage. The film serves as a poignant reminder of how food and culinary traditions are integral to cultural identity and memory, reinforcing the idea of meals as a conduit for heritage and familial bonds.(out of competition)Farms and TablesCountry: United StatesYear: 2024Runtime: 29 minutesDirectors: Taylor Scott Mason, Noah ForbesSynopsis: This documentary offers a stark look at the origins of the ingredients used in top-tier restaurants. By highlighting the lives of farmers and the challenges they face, the film underscores the often overlooked connection between high cuisine and the agricultural labor that supports it. It contrasts the elegance of fine dining with the raw, sometimes brutal reality of farming, making a compelling case for greater appreciation and support of sustainable agricultural practices.Greener PasturesCountry: USYear: 2023Runtime: 85 minutesDirector: Samuel-Ali MirpoorianSynopsis: This feature-length documentary delves into the lives of American farmers grappling with the effects of climate change, globalization, and mental health challenges. It’s an urgent call to recognize the critical role that farmers play in our society and the immense pressures they face. The film advocates for a supportive approach that aids farmers in adopting more sustainable practices while also taking care of their mental well-being. (out of competition)About Certified OriginsCertified Origins is a global leader in the production and distribution of high-quality extra virgin olive oil and traceable ingredients. The company works closely with producers and retailers to promote responsible sourcing practices, while ensuring transparency and sustainability along the supply chain. Certified Origins is committed to preserving the natural environment and promoting health and happiness through good food.

