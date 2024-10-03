Secure Web Gateway Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Secure Web Gateway Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $28.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The secure web gateway market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.73 billion in 2023 to $13.06 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cyber threat landscape, rise of remote work, advancements in threat detection, cloud adoption, BYOD trends.

The secure web gateway market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $28.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to threat intelligence integration, integration with endpoint security, mobile device security, application control requirements, user authentication and identity management.

The increasing demand in the retail and e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of the secure web gateway market going forward. The retail industry refers to the sector of the economy involved in the sale of goods and services to end consumers. The e-commerce industry, short for electronic commerce, refers to the buying and selling of goods and services over the Internet. Incorporating a secure web gateway in the retail and e-commerce industry offers protection against a wide range of cyber threats, data loss prevention, secure online transactions, leverage threat intelligence to identify, and offer guest Wi-Fi services.

Key players in the market include NortonLifeLock Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., A10 Networks Inc., Forcepoint, Comodo Group Inc., Netskope Inc., Sangfor Technologies Inc., Content Keeper Technologies, F5 Networks Inc., Zscaler Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Sophos Group PLC, Trend Micro Incorporated, McAfee LLC, Cyren Ltd., Cato Networks, Menlo Security Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Broadcom Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, Barracuda Networks Inc., FireEye Inc., Wavecrest, Trustwave Holdings Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., TitanHQ, Webroot Inc.

Major companies operating in the secure web gateway market are focusing on innovative products such as secure web gateway (SWG) with an isolation core to drive revenues in their market. Secure web gateway is a cybersecurity solution that uses an isolation-based strategy to defend against web-based threats to safeguard consumers from web-based attacks, provide secure internet access, and offer businesses a complete cybersecurity solution.

1) By Components: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), IT And Telecom, Healthcare, Retail And E-Commerce, Government And Defense, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, Other Verticals

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A secure web gateway safeguards an organization from risks to its online security and viruses by enforcing business policy and filtering Internet-bound traffic. A secure web gateway is a network security solution that can be supplied locally or over the cloud. Secure web gateways, which stand between users and the Internet, offer advanced network protection by comparing web requests with corporate standards to ensure that harmful programs and websites are prohibited and inaccessible.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Secure Web Gateway Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on secure web gateway market size, secure web gateway market drivers and trends and secure web gateway market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

