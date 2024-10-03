NUJ condemns arrest of journalist Mech Dara

Cambodian authorities charged Dara with ‘incitement to disturb social security’ on 1 October. The NUJ and IFJ urge his release and an end to the persecution of journalists in the country.

On 30 September, Dara was arrested in the Southwest of Cambodia while travelling to Phnom Penh with family. A military spokesperson confirmed to International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) affiliate, the Cambodian Journalists Alliance (CamboJA), that a warrant had been issued for Dara’s arrest but declined to disclose the reason for charges brought, or where the journalist was held.

Dara’s arrest follows publication of now-deleted social media posts featuring images of a quarry operation damaging concrete stairs lading to Ba Phnom, a Buddhist pagoda and popular tourist destination in Prey Veng. Accusations directed at Dara from Prey Veng offficials accused him of inciting ‘social disorder’ and disseminating fake news.

The NUJ joins the IFJ in condemning charges brought against the freelance reporter under Articles 494 and 495 of Cambodia’s Criminal Code. If convicted, Dara faces a maximum two year prison term. The NUJ recognises the Cambodian authorities’ targeting of Dara and subsequent arrest as an attempt to silence his reporting. CamboJA and 49 other organisations have called for the journalist’s immediate release and for all charges to be dropped. Their statement confirms Dara is being held in pre-trial detention at Kandal Provincial Prison.

Last year, Dara received the Trafficking in Persons Report Hero Award by Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, for his work exposing online scam operations in Cambodia.

The IFJ said:

“The IFJ condemns the detention of reporter Mech Dara as a clear act of intimidation against media workers and the press. Journalists have a fundamental right to report freely, without fear of legal persecution or harassment. We urge the Cambodian authorities to respect press freedom and uphold the rights of journalists.”

