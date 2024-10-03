Bridport road closure

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification Crown Point Rd is closed in the area of Heitman Rd due to scheduled road work. This closure is expected to last for several days. . Motorists should seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully. Kaylie Cadorette

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster,VT 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690-FAX

