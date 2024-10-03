Bridport road closure
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Crown Point Rd is closed in the area of Heitman Rd due to scheduled road work.
This closure is expected to last for several days. .
Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Kaylie Cadorette
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster,VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX
