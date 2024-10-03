Submit Release
Bridport road closure

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

New Haven Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Crown Point Rd is closed in the area of Heitman Rd due to scheduled road work. 

 

This closure is expected to last for several days. .    

 

Motorists should seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

Kaylie Cadorette
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster,VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX

 

