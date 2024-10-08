Asia’s Leading Brand Vertex Next to Host Africa’s Largest Consumer Tech, Electronics & Home Appliances Expo in 2025

The Most Influential Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Expo in Africa

Africa's Most Influential Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Expo

LAGOS, NIGERIA, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Nigeria’s demand for affordable consumer electronics grows, the market is expected to reach $70.8 billion. In response, Smart Living Expo Africa 2025 will provide a key platform for showcasing advancements in consumer electronics, home appliances, and lifestyle technology. Industry professionals, global distributors, and consumers will gather to explore the latest products and trends shaping modern living.The event, scheduled for May 17-18, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, brings together international exhibitors, resellers, and e-commerce platforms. With more than 7,000 attendees anticipated, it will be Africa's largest consumer technology, electronics & home appliances expo, offering a comprehensive look at the technologies transforming everyday life.Visitors will have the chance to explore a variety of technologies, including mobile devices, home automation systems, and kitchen appliances, with features like “Buy Now, Pay Later” plans, special discounts, and product demonstrations. The event also offers a range of benefits for consumers, such as:-Special deals on home appliances, smartphones, and gadgets-Flexible payment options-Flash sales and limited-time promotionsThe exhibition also provides a space for product launches, with over 50 new products expected to debut, making it a valuable platform for companies looking to introduce innovations to a tech-savvy audience.In addition to the exhibition, the event promotes networking opportunities, enabling partnerships and collaborations between manufacturers, distributors, e-commerce platforms, and retailers. This engagement strengthens the supply chain and helps businesses navigate the growing consumer electronics market in Africa.While based in Nigeria, the event has a broader vision to expand its reach across Africa, the UK, and Europe, offering companies a unique opportunity to establish their presence in emerging markets.Event Details:Date: May 17-18, 2025Venue: Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, NigeriaWebsite: For more information, visit www.smartliving-expo.com About Vertex Next : Vertex Next, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, is a leading exhibition and conference organizer in Asia, known for facilitating business growth across key markets in the Middle East, Africa, North America and Asia. The platforms connect buyers and sellers, offering insights and solutions across various industries, including technology, energy, and infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.