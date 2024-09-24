Canada's Data Centre and Cloud Expo Set to Gather Industry Leaders in 2025

The Most Influential Data Centre & Cloud Expo

Engage with peers, share knowledge, and discuss the evolving landscape of data centre technologies

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo Canada is scheduled for October 7-8, 2025, at The International Centre in Mississauga, Ontario. The event will gather professionals and key stakeholders from the data centre and cloud computing industries to explore the latest advancements, trends, and strategies in these critical sectors.With digital infrastructure forming the backbone of modern business, the expo provides an important platform for attendees to connect, share knowledge, and explore emerging trends in data centres and cloud computing. This year’s agenda will feature presentations and discussions from leading experts on topics such as Hyperscale Data Centres, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Sustainability, Internet Exchange Points (IXPs), and Telecommunications.Shitij Taneja, Chief Commercial Officer of Vertex Next, the event organizer, commented:“Vertex Next is excited to host the Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo Canada in 2025. This event brings together innovators, experts, and decision-makers to discuss the evolving challenges and opportunities within the data centre landscape. Our aim is to create an environment conducive to knowledge sharing and collaboration.”Eaton, one of the key sponsors of the event, emphasized the importance of showcasing advancements that align with sustainability and efficiency in the data centre sector: “We are pleased to support this platform where Eaton will present its latest innovations, including high-efficiency UPS systems, modular data centre solutions, and cybersecurity-certified power management systems. Our goal is to contribute to the ongoing dialogue about optimizing the energy consumption, security, and performance of data centre infrastructure.”Key Focus Areas for the 2025 Expo:Hyperscale Data Centres:As demand for large-scale cloud solutions grows, hyperscale data centres are becoming increasingly essential. Presentations will cover the latest advancements in hyperscale architecture, including the role of Canada’s vast hydropower resources in supporting sustainable growth for these facilities. Discussions will focus on modular designs, power efficiency, and strategies for managing large-scale data.Artificial Intelligence (AI):AI technologies are transforming data management processes, enhancing operational efficiency, and driving innovation within cloud services. Sessions will address the practical application of AI in data centres, such as predictive maintenance and automation in resource allocation.Sustainability:As environmental concerns related to digital infrastructure gain prominence, the expo will highlight sustainable technologies and energy-efficient practices. Topics will include reducing the carbon footprint of data centres, advanced cooling techniques, and integrating renewable energy sources to optimize operations.Internet Exchange Points (IXPs):IXPs are playing an increasingly important role in improving network performance by reducing latency and enhancing connectivity. Industry experts will discuss how IXPs contribute to meeting growing bandwidth demands and improving overall telecommunications infrastructure.Telecommunications:The rapid adoption of 5G and the rise of edge computing are transforming telecommunications infrastructure. Experts will explore how cloud services and telecommunications are converging to support higher speeds, lower latency, and increased connectivity for enterprises and consumers alike.Networking Opportunities: The Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo Canada is structured to facilitate meaningful connections between industry professionals. Attendees will have opportunities to engage with peers, business leaders, and potential partners through dedicated networking sessions, roundtable discussions, and social events designed to promote collaboration within the sector.Why Attend?The event will provide insights into the challenges and opportunities present in Canada’s evolving data centre and cloud computing landscape. In addition to expert discussions, the expo will feature a large exhibition space, allowing leading companies to showcase their latest products and solutions. Participants from a range of industries will gain valuable perspectives on how technological advances in data centres can support their business goals, while addressing regulatory, environmental, and operational challenges.Event Details:Dates: October 7-8, 2025Location: The International Centre, Mississauga, Ontario, CanadaFor additional information and registration, visit gdcc-expo.com About Vertex Next:Vertex Next is a prominent B2B exhibition organizer, specializing in conferences and expos that span various sectors including technology, sustainability, and infrastructure. Through these platforms, Vertex Next aims to facilitate innovation, foster business growth, and help companies drive industry advancements. Know more at www.vertexnext.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.