The Global BrainTrust Advocates for Greater Regulation Over AI’s Uncontrolled Trajectory

Grass-Roots Consortium Calls Upon Silicon Valley to Introduce Necessary Guardrails

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Braintrust urges increased oversight over AI to safeguard humanity’s interests, as artificial intelligence is evolving in ways that are both unpredictable and uncontrolled, said Sana Bagersh, Founder of The Global BrainTrust.

The Global Braintrust, a grassroots advocacy group, sees the failure of the recent California’s Senate Bill 1047, which would have imposed oversight in Silicon Valley, the heart of AI’s global ecosystem, as a major setback and lost opportunity.

“We know that innovation is vital, and that AI is already transforming lives, however technological advancement should never come at the expense of public safety,” she said.

The rejection of the bill by Governor Gavin Newsom signifies the ongoing challenge of balancing technological progress with ethical responsibility, and the need for continued advocacy in AI governance.

It has sparked a deep divide even among those in the technology community, with the tech giants in favour the governor’s veto, as a way of ensuring California’s global leadership in AI technology, said Professor Ahmed Banafa, Senior Technology Advisor of The Global BrainTrust, and a Silicon Valley insider.

He explained that the veto of the bill has brought to the surface growing tensions between those advancing AI technologies and those wanting to address the potential risks.

“The governor rejected the bill on the grounds that there needs to be a more targeted approach to AI regulation, with ‘empirical’ proof and a deeper understanding of advanced systems, rather than by imposing sweeping legislation,” said Banafa.

Amer Sayed, Global BrainTrust Advisor of Transformation, Impact, Prosperity, says there is consensus among some experts that regulation is needed to foster innovation, with measures to manage the associated risks.

“The challenge lies in creating regulations that are both effective and adaptable to the fast-paced nature of technological advancement. However, in my view, AI is a technology that has exhibited exponential growth patterns over the past decade, requiring strict regulation to ensure the safety of those who enjoy the benefits afforded by AI enabled services.”

The goal is to ensure that AI's growth is aligned with human values, ethical standards, and societal needs, said Sayed, adding that effective collaboration, thoughtful regulation, and ongoing adaptation will bridge the gap between the rapid pace of AI development and human capabilities.

“Therefore, to ensure that future innovation in AI remains guided by the best interest of mankind and ethical values, strict regulation is necessary. But different countries should be given the opportunity to regulate and legalize AI according to their chosen set of moral and ethical hierarchies and values,” he said.

Abdullah Abonamah, Higher Education/ Learning Advisor at The Global BrainTrust said that AI regulation must be instituted so that artificial intelligence aligns with societal values and public welfare. “We’ve seen how malfunctions, biases, hallucination, and overall misuse can have serious consequences. That’s why regulations are needed to ensure AI development follows strict safety and ethical guidelines, protecting users from unintended harm,” he said.

“Without regulation, there is a risk of misuse or mishandling of data, leading to privacy violations. Indeed, increased transparency and fairness in AI algorithms will help promote equality and prevent discriminatory outcomes in areas such as hiring, money lending, and law enforcement.”

Abonamah believes that a fair regulatory framework can provide a more stable environment for innovation that encourages greater investment in AI research and development. “National regulations can pave the way for international standards and cooperation, ensuring that AI technologies are used in ways that are beneficial and safe worldwide. This can lead to the responsible global governance of AI.”

Wunmi Akinlosotu, Community Development Advisor at The Global BrainTrust, believes that every industry needs regulation, and that AI is no exception. She says that AI, because of its extensive capabilities in military, defence, and intelligence, is extremely dangerous to leave without regulation.

“With the increased use of AI, the industry needs regulation to protect society. AI harvests data across the internet, raising concerns about protecting the owners of this data and sometimes formulating its own results, which could be false. Although AI can offer many benefits, regulation is needed to ensure that the benefits outweigh the risks.

Prof Abdul Rahim Sabouni, Advisor in Management Consulting, who has worked for many years in Higher Education and Research, echoes the need for an immediate response towards regulating AI. “It is important that proper regulations are developed and implemented to guard against the misuse and abuse of the AI in all fields, and especially in education.”

Also believing in a proactive approach is Maysoon Barber, Social Impact Advisor who advocates for greater collaboration to address risks, and public-private partnerships among government, academia, and business to promote innovation and resolve AI-related issues.

The Global BrainTrust, established in Palo Alto in May 2024, is an advocacy coalition of business, institutional and community leaders from different nations whose aim is to advocate for a more balanced global perspective, and’ a more “human-centred” approach to the adoption of artificial intelligence. It's consortium members are from all continents and over 25 countries. The Global BrainTrus aims to expand participation to as many nations and sectors as possible to ensure all benefit from AI's transformative opportunities, and that risk are addressed effectively.

