October 3, 2024 Poe on son's party-list bid: Brian's time has come Sen. Grace Poe threw her full support behind son, Brian, as the first nominee of the FPJ Panday Bayanihan party-list in its bid for a seat in the House of Representatives. Brian led the group on Thursday during its filing of its Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance before the Commission in Elections (Comelec). "Brian's time has come, and the family, friends and supporters are with him all the way," Poe said. "FPJ Panday Bayanihan has been here since 2013. It aims to continue its legacy of service in Congress," she added. Dozens of supporters of the group also joined during the filing bearing placards and belting out chants which gave a festive mood at the Manila Hotel, the Comelec venue for the week-long activity. After the filing, Poe and Brian motored to the FPJ monument along Roxas Boulevard in Manila. The monument was unveiled in 2012 during the 8th death anniversary of the late National Artist Fernando Poe Jr. "Brian represents a party-list group carrying the name of his lolo. FPJ's values and legacy of generosity and compassion will be his guide with a twist of Brian's youthful creativity and innovation," Poe said. "Alam naman natin si FPJ mabait, matapang, pero hindi mayabang at higit sa lahat ay tumutulong. So yun ang naging nakatatak sa aking isipan, sa aking trabaho. Sana ngayon ay pagtiwalaan din natin ang FPJ Panday Bayanihan Party-list kung saan unang nominado ang aking anak na si Brian," Poe added. Aside from leading FPJ Panday Bayanihan, Brian, 32 is also Poe's chief-of-staff in the Senate. He also authored a book on sustainable communities and is an entrepreneur helping small businesses. He was recently recognized as one of "Asia's Modern Heroes" for his philanthropy. Continuing the legislative agenda of his mother, Brian said the group's programs would focus on "Food, Progress and Justice." "Nagbuo tayo ng plataporma at sa mga sumusunod na buwan, tuloy-tuloy ang pagkonsulta natin sa mga experts at iba't ibang grupo para maging mas inklusibo at epektibo ang ating legislative agenda," Brian said. This is the first time FPJ Panday Bayanihan will seek a party-list seat since it was organized as a foundation in 2013. Since then, the group has been at the frontlines of providing assistance to communities affected by tragedies or calamities. FPJ Panday Bayanihan has conducted relief missions for the typhoon Yolanda victims, displaced families of the Marawi siege, flood victims of typhoon Carina, and other disasters. It has chapters nationwide that regularly conduct missions and responds immediately in times of need. With Brian in FPJ Panday Bayanihan are Mark Patron and Hiyas Dolor as its second and third nominee, respectively. Patron is the son of San Jose, Batangas mayor Ben Patron while Dolor is the wife of Mindoro governor Bonz Dolor. "Sampung taon po tayong nagtatrabaho sa gobyerno, nag-aral ng iba't ibang kursong makakatulong sa ating trabaho, at tuloy-tuloy ang pagtulong sa pamamagitan ng FPJ Panday Bayanihan. Handa na po tayong maglingkod sa ating mga kababayan," Brian said.

