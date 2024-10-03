PHILIPPINES, October 3 - Press Release

October 3, 2024 Tolentino leads turnover of fiberglass boats, livelihood assistance to fisherfolk in Sta. Cruz, Zambales Consistent with his advocacy to advance the welfare of the country's marginalized fisherfolk, Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino visited Sta. Cruz, Zambales on Thursday to personally lead the handover of livelihood support to local fishers. Highlighting the event was the turnover of ten fiberglass reinforced plastic boats (FRPB), in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment, Bureau of Fisheries (BFAR), and the local government, led by Mayor Consolacion Marty. Tolentino likewise spearheaded the payout for fisherfolk who benefited from DOLE's emergency employment program - the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Workers (TUPAD). The beneficiaries included more than 500 fisherfolk, whose homes and livelihoods were heavily impacted by typhoon Carina last July. "May these new boats help you in your means of income These will be equipped with marine engines and accessories, including transponders, which would allow our authorities to monitor your location when you're out at sea, and send assistance in case of emergencies," noted the senator. For the TUPAD beneficiaries, Tolentino said: "I hope that the amount you'll receive, though modest, would help your family well." Finally, Tolentino said that he intends to push for a program that would help families displaced by calamities through government assistance for the payment of their basic utilities. To be called 'LITAW' (Liwanag, Internet, Kuryente Assistance Welfare), the senator said that he came up with the proposal after seeing how many disaster victims are forced to prioritize payment for their utility bills to avoid disconnection, while still in the process of rebuilding their home. "When homes are destroyed by disasters, like flood, fire, or earthquake, the priority should be to buy building materials like roofing, wood, and hollow blocks. But what happens is that the victims would have to pay first for their electricity water, or internet to avoid disconnection," he explained. Last June, Tolentino visited fishing communities in various localities in Zambales that were affected by the conflict at the West Philippine Sea, specifically after China warned that it would start arresting and detaining fishermen for 60 days without trial when caught within its claimed territory that covers Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal). The senator chairs the Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones. Tolentino, pinangunahan ang pamamahagi ng fiberglass boats, tulong pangkabuhayan sa mga mangingisda ng Sta. Cruz, Zambales Alinsunod sa kanyang adbokasiya para kalingain ang kapakanan ng mga mangingisda ng bansa, pinangunahan ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino noong Huwebes ang pamamahagi ng tulong pangkabuhayan sa mga mamamalakaya ng bayan ng Sta. Cruz, Zambales. Kasama sa mga ipinamahagi ng senador ang sampung fiberglass reinforced plastic boats (FRPB) sa pakikpagtulungan ng Department of Labor and Employment, Bureau of Fisheries (BFAR), at ng lokal na pamahalaan sa pangunguna ni Alkalde Consolacion Marty. Nanguna rin si Tolentino sa pamamahagi ng sahod para sa mga beneipisyaryo ng Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Workers (TUPAD), ang emergency employment program ng DOLE. Ang mga beneipisyaryo ay binubuo ng mahigit 500 mga mangingisda na sinalanta ng Bagyong Carina noong Hulyo. "Nawa'y makatulong ang fiberglass boats na ito sa inyong paghahanap-buhay. May kasama itong marine engines at mga accessory tulad ng transponders na tutulong magsisiguro sa inyong kaligtasan. Ito'y para ma-monitor ng mga awtoridad ang inyong lokasyon kapag kayo'y nasa laot, at para makapagpadala ng tulong sa inyo sa panahon ng pangangailangan," ani Tolentino. Para sa mga beneipisyaryo ng TUPAD, umaasa ang senador na makatulong nang mabuti sa kanilang pamilya ang halagang kanilang matatanggap. Bilang pagtatapos, ibinahagi ni Tolentino ang kanyang planong itulak ang isang programa kung saan makakatanggap ng suporta mula sa gobyerno ang mga biktima ng sakuna para makapagbayad sa kanilang basic utilities. Aniya, layunin ng panukala nyang tatawaging LITAW (Liwanag, Internet, Kuryente Assistance Welfare) na matulungan ang mga biktima ng sakuna para unahing paglaanan ang pagpapagawa ng kanilang nasirang bahay, kaysa unahing ang pagbabayad ng utility bills para di sila maputulan ng serbisyo. Magugunita na nauna nang nagtungo ang senador sa iba't ibang lokalidad sa Zambales para makipag-diyalogo sa mga komunidad ng mga mangingisda na naapektuhan ng fishing ban ng China sa Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal). Si Tolentino ang namumuno sa Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones.

