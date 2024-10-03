Spirometer Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spirometer market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.15 billion in 2023 to $1.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, aging population demographic, clinical research and evidence-based practices.

The spirometer market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to shift towards home healthcare, continue clinical research, medical reimbursement policies, occupational health monitoring.

Growing aging population is expected to drive the demand for spirometer market going forward. The aging population refers to a demographic group consisting of individuals who are elderly or in their later stages of life. The increasing geriatric demographic creates a greater demand for spirometry testing, as healthcare providers focus on managing respiratory health in older individuals.

Key players in the market include Fukuda Sangyo Co. Ltd., Geratherm Respiratory GmbH, Jones Medical Instrument Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ndd Medical Technologies Inc., nSpire Health Inc., Schiller AG, Sdi Diagnostics Inc., Sibelmed Sau, Smiths Medical Inc., Vitalograph Ltd., Vyaire Medical Inc., Welch Allyn Inc., Baxter International Inc., Benson Medical Instruments Co., Chest M.I. Inc., COSMED srl, Depisteo LLC, Henry Schein Inc., ICU Medical Inc., MGC Diagnostics Corporation, Midmark Corporation, Minato Medical Science Co Ltd., Nuvoair AB, OHD (SCHAUENBURG International, Philips Healthcare, Recorders & Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated, Morgan Scientific Inc., Futuremed America Inc.

Major companies operating in the spirometer market are focusing on product innovations such as AioCare to sustain their position in the market. AioCare is a professional system for monitoring and treating lung diseases, consisting of a portable spirometer connected to a smartphone app and an online panel to access the results. The device enables a full spirometry test to be conducted in a doctor's office, including a bronchial responsiveness workflow.

1) By Type: Hand held, Table Top, Desktop

2) By Technology: Volume Measurement, Flow Measurement, Peak Flow Measurement

3) By Product: Device, Consumables and Accessories, Software

4) By Application: Asthma, COPD, Cystic Fibrous, Pulmonary Fibrosis, Other Applications

5) By End-Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Home Healthcare

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Spirometer Market Definition

A spirometer refers to equipment that is used to assess lung health by measuring the amount of air that can be inhaled and exhaled by a person and the duration taken while exhaling the air. These are used to diagnose asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other conditions that affect breathing.

Spirometer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global spirometer market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Spirometer Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on spirometer market size, spirometer market drivers and trends and spirometer market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

