SWISS First Class Lounge at Zurich Airport has been named the World's Best Airline Lounge for Dining

ZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- gategroup , the world leader in airline catering, is pleased to announce that their long-standing partner, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), has won first place in the category of World’s Best First Class Lounge Dining at the 2024 World Culinary Awards. This award underscores the exceptional quality of the gastronomic offerings provided by SWISS in partnership with gategourmet at its First Class Lounge in Terminal E at Zurich Airport.The award-winning lounge provides guests with tailored five-course meals, including an à la carte option with wine pairings, featuring an appetizer, two main courses, a palate cleanser, and a dessert. Additionally, there is a selection of complimentary beverages available.Julia Hillenbrand, Head of SWISS Brand Experience, commented, "We are very proud of this important award. It is the result of our ongoing commitment to providing an exceptional dining experience combined with first-class service and the best comfort for our guests. This award motivates us to continue to set the highest standards in line with our premium standards."Chris Plüss, Global President Food Solutions at gategroup, said, regarding the award, “We take great pride in our robust partnership and the accomplishments we've reached with SWISS. This esteemed recognition highlights our remarkable collaboration and our team's steadfast commitment to providing exceptional service and memorable dining experiences. We are excited to keep fostering culinary excellence and reaching new heights together.”Both SWISS and gategourmet prioritize sustainability, with a focus on regional and seasonal cuisine. The “dining philosophy” of the SWISS lounges emphasizes the careful selection of using ingredients from local farmers and producers. Meat is selected by gategourmet according to high animal welfare standards, while fish and seafood come exclusively from certified sources. Embracing a "nose-to-tail" approach, the entire animal is utilized to minimize waste. This commitment not only supports local agriculture but also ensures that the menu is ever-evolving, vibrant and sustainable.The innovative and ethically mindful dishes served in the lounge, blend global culinary techniques with regional ingredients, catering to adventurous palates and those seeking comfort in classic dishes with a twist.gategourmet’s dedicated staff is committed to providing exceptional service, sharing their knowledge of the menu and philosophy and accommodating special requests and preferences to ensure that every dining experience is memorable.In addition to the culinary offerings, the lounge provides passengers with a wide selection of over 700 bottles of wine, a champagne bar, à la carte dining, private hotel rooms, spacious terraces overlooking the runway and the Alps, and a fondue table with panoramic views. These lounges epitomize the finest Swiss hospitality, offering moments of genuine luxury and sophistication.It's not just a lounge; it's a journey into the heart of Swiss hospitality!The World Culinary Awards is the sister event of the World Travel Awards, which was established in 1994 to celebrate excellence in travel and tourism. Today, both the World Travel and Culinary Awards brands are recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry and culinary excellence.About gategroupgategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and hospitality products and services. gategroup provides passengers with superior culinary and retail experiences, leveraging innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup delivers operational excellence through the most extensive catering network in the aviation industry, serving passengers from over 200 operating units in over 60 countries/territories across all continents. For further information, please visit: www.gategroup.com About uqonicuqonic is a brand of gategroup that has its origins in airport lounges, serving over 16 million guests annually in over 80 lounges around the world. Creating memorable guest experiences is what sets uqonic apart. Through unique gastronomic delights and iconic dining experiences, uqonic services include a wide variety of high-end catering for corporate and sporting events. For further information, please visit: https://gategroup.com/our-brands/uqonic/

