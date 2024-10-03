Housing Roadmap milestone as services flow to build-ready blocks

Release date: 03/10/24

In the first 100 days following the Housing Roadmap, more than a thousand new allotments have been approved for construction with guaranteed water and sewer services, following the completion of several supporting roadmap initiatives.

Since June 25, SA Water has confirmed the availability of water and sewer services to 1,333 new allotments across the Greater Adelaide region through a total of 32 Development Agreement Formal Instruments (DAFIs).

Specially, nine DAFIs have been approved for Adelaide’s north, which means work to build new homes can now begin on 551 allotments across northern greenfield developments.

This influx of build-ready allotments has been underpinned by the government’s implementation of key initiatives within the Housing Roadmap’s first 100 days, including:

First pipes installed as part of the record $1.5 billion investment to expand the water and sewer network

Signing SA Water construction partners to deliver $3.3 billion record capital works program.

Establishing and opened call lines to help industry and consumers navigate water augmentation changes.

Adding housing expertise to the SA Water Board to help deliver critical infrastructure supporting the state’s housing growth.

Accelerating the draft Greater Adelaide Regional Plan, with consultation currently open.

Conducted consultation of future living code amendment to expand the variety of housing supply.

Implementing the National Construction Code 2022 changes while exempting aspects that could impede the viability of new and affordable homes.

Increasing density at government projects, such as Prospect Corner.

Establishing a builders panel to streamline construction on Renewal SA projects.

Developer selected to create 800 home Aldinga development

Completion of the first four 4 homes in Port Augusta as part of the Regional Key Worker Housing Scheme

Shortlisted projects to deliver more than 400 future housing outcomes through the Regional Housing Initiatives program

Convening a SA Housing Trust sub-contractor’s roundtable to hear first-hand the issues and industry suggestions for improvement.

Developing the first Infrastructure Scheme for South Australia to ensure better infrastructure planning for greenfield developments.

Formally established the Infrastructure Coordination Group to coordinate housing projects in growth areas.

Developing a single set of statewide engineering standards for greenfield developments.

With construction beginning on the first tranche of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s record $1.5 billion water infrastructure investment this week, a case manager has also been working to liaise with industry to understand new water augmentation charges and capital works program.

Since the Housing Roadmap, 82 government-led public housing homes have been completed and construction started on a further 177 homes. The South Australian Government is working with the Federal Government to secure funding via the Housing Australia Future Fund Facility (HAFFF) to expand the program of social and affordable housing.

These milestones come as recent survey results found South Australia is leading the country when it comes to confidence in the property sector.

The Property Council of Australia and Procore survey, which measures industry views on State Government performance in terms of planning and managing growth, found South Australia’s confidence rate increased by 11 index points to 132 points in the September quarter, well above the national average of 108 points.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

We are getting on with the important job of building more homes for South Australians but we know there is plenty more still to do.

It’s positive to see the progress made in the first 100 days following the Housing Roadmap.

With the recent release of the draft Greater Adelaide Regional Plan for consultation and the first instalment of major water infrastructure in Adelaide’s north, we’re putting the pieces in place to build more homes not just in the short-term, but long into the future.

We are investing in the state’s future by building more safe, secure and well-connected housing options for South Australians.