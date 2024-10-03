LIV Golf 2025 tickets and new experiences for fans teed up as countdown begins

Release date: 03/10/24

Tickets to LIV Golf Adelaide 2025’s unmissable hospitality experiences will go on sale at 9.00am today via the LIV Golf website as the countdown begins until the beloved event’s highly anticipated new summertime date of February 14-16 next year.

LIV Golf’s signature hospitality experiences are available for purchase, along with several new packages that will appear at LIV Golf Adelaide for the first time, including a revamped Par 3 14th hole, aptly named ‘Ripper Point’ to pay homage to Australia’s own Ripper GC.

Other new experiences include:

The raucous Birdie Shack, now in a brand-new location on the 9th green backing onto the Fan Village.

A new grandstand on the 1st green, Fanstand on One, providing fans with an ideal vantage point to see all their favourite players including Ripper GC Captain Cam Smith, who topped the LIV Golf putting stats in 2024.

Returning fan favourites on offer include:

The loudest hole in golf, the Watering Hole on the 12th, returns after witnessing that unforgettable hole-in-one in 2023. All four of its existing hospitality experiences remain with MCs, live DJs and player walk-ons giving fans the chance to experience “Golf, but louder”.

*Club 54, LIV Golf’s platinum 18th-hole experience, featuring a chef-led multi-course menu and a inclusive bar that offered prime viewing for Ripper GC’s fairytale playoff win last year.

*Private suites also on the 18th-hole with a perfect view of the final green and an ideal location on the course to entertain clients.

Grounds passes will be released for pre-sale – exclusively available to LIV X members (sign up here) and 2024 ticket purchasers – on Tuesday, October 22 followed by public sale on Thursday, October 24 (9am Adelaide time).

Globally renowned music acts will once again take to the stage for live performances at the end of play every day at LIV Golf Adelaide 2025, with details on the highly anticipated line up to be announced over the coming weeks.

Over 94,000 fans saw Ripper GC claim an emotional home win at LIV Golf Adelaide in 2024, and off the back of Ripper GC claiming the LIV Golf 2024 Teams Championship in Dallas last week, demand for tickets is expected to be fierce once again.

Demand is again expected to be high for the international golfing tournament, which this year contributed $71.1 million to South Australia’s economy – up 10 per cent on the inaugural event in 2023.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

We said we were going to deliver a bigger and better LIV Golf Adelaide experience in 2025, and these elevated hospitality offerings are just the start.

The new offerings give fans more opportunities to get up close to the action and see the world’s best golfers play in the world’s best golf event, right here in South Australia.

These are the hottest tickets in town, so I encourage everyone to get booking before they sell out.

We know innovative and well organised events are important drivers of visitation, getting people to commit to a trip and discover our beautiful state – and I look forward to once again welcoming visitors from across the state, country, and the world to Adelaide in the new summer timeslot of February for what has become a bucket-list experience.

Events in South Australia will continue to kick goals for our state’s visitor economy in 2025.

Attributable to Cameron Smith, Ripper GC Captain

Playing in front of a home crowd is always special, but the energy and support we felt last year was unbelievable and I can't wait to get back to see what February brings.

It's an incredible feeling to be part of an event that's growing the game in Australia and delivering a world-class experience for fans.

I'm looking forward to getting back out there, putting on a show, and hopefully bringing home another great result.

Attributable to Troy Tutt, LIV Golf Senior Vice President of Ticketing and Hospitality

We’re delighted to bring LIV Golf back to Adelaide and see summertime in South Australia get a whole lot louder.

Over the past two years, Australian crowds have embraced LIV Golf Adelaide, and so we are thrilled to present our Aussie fans with brand new experiences for the 2025 event that will continue to make this event bigger and better.

Fans are encouraged to purchase quickly with some hospitality already sold out with huge demand across pre-sale this week and 49% of ticket sales coming from outside South Australia.