New Chief Executive of Green Industries SA appointed

Release date: 03/10/24

Longstanding senior public servant Josh Wheeler has been appointed to the role of Chief Executive of the South Australian Government’s circular economy agency, Green Industries SA (GISA).

Mr Wheeler has been acting CE since Professor Ian Overton finished up in March and was GISA’s head of governance and corporate business functions prior to this.

Following a thorough recruitment process, Mr Wheeler was appointed due to his significant experience including leading the agency tasked with driving South Australia’s transition to a circular economy under the Green Industries SA Act 2004.

Mr Wheeler has two decades of experience in the South Australian public sector, including eight years at GISA where he has lead the development of South Australia’s single-use plastics legislation.

He previously worked for the state’s environmental regulator – the Environment Protection Authority – and several other agencies since joining the public sector through a government traineeship program 20 years’ ago.

Mr Wheeler assumes the role from tomorrow, Friday 4 October 2024.



Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

I am pleased to recommend Mr Wheeler’s appointment to the Premier and Her Excellency the Governor and congratulate him on his appointment.

Mr Wheeler has the skills, experience and passion necessary to lead the dynamic and high-performing agency Green Industries SA, which contributes to the delivery of SA’s Economic Statement and our net zero commitments through the circular economy.

I look forward to continuing to work with Mr Wheeler.

Attributable to GISA Board Presiding Member, Nikki Govan

On behalf of the Board of Green Industries SA, I congratulate Mr Wheeler on his appointment.

Mr Wheeler has demonstrated himself as a leader at Green Industries SA and in the public sector. He is assuming the role at an important time – as we are developing the next statewide strategy to outline actions to drive South Australia’s transition to a circular economy over 2025 to 2030.

The Board and I look forward to continuing to work with Mr Wheeler, the agency and the government in furthering the circular economy’s contribution to the state’s economy.

Attributable to Josh Wheeler

I am honoured and excited to continue to perform the role of Chief Executive of Green Industries SA, and to continue to lead such a dedicated and passionate team.

I am committed to a sustainable future for South Australia, and look forward to building on the agency’s strong legacy of achievements in resource recovery and developing this leadership into all areas of the circular economy.