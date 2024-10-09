Soundwave Az Launches New Website to Support Expanding Pro Audio and Backline Business in Tucson, Az

90 mile an hour fastball

Soundwave Az started nearly 30 years ago and now is the leader in Tucson pro audio and backline rentals.

What are the girls going to do with a 90 mile an hour fastball coming in tight? Whats a guy going to do going in hard to 2nd base? Hesitate....” — Mark Zettelmeyer Jr.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soundwave Az, the leading pro audio and backline company in Tucson, is excited to announce the launch of their new website, www.soundwaveaz.com . The website will serve as a platform to support the company's expanding business and provide a user-friendly experience for their clientsFounded nearly 30 years ago by Mark Zettelmeyer III. Soundwave Az has become a trusted name in the southern Arizona music scene. Mark's vision was to create a company that bands and venues could rely on for top-notch audio and backline rentals. Mark Zettelmeyer Jr. would have been proud of his son now that Soundwave Az has become the go-to choice for Tucson audio and backline needs in the region. Junior was the close friend and business colleague of the New York Yankees George Steinbrenner. Mark Zettelmeyer III's mom was from the legendary Stouffers family. With these types of business minds in the family Soundwave Az was bound for success. His dad famously quoted in Florida papers about women playing pro ball with men. Quote below..The new website will feature an updated design and improved functionality, making it easy for clients to rent and book audio gear. It will also showcase the company's impressive portfolio, featuring some of the biggest venues in southern Arizona that have utilized Soundwave Az's services. From small local shows to large-scale events, Soundwave Az has the expertise and equipment to cater to any audio and backline needs."We are thrilled to launch our new website and take our business to the next level," says Mark Zettelmeyer, President of Soundwave Az. "Our goal has always been to provide exceptional services to our clients, and this website will help us achieve that by making it more convenient for them to access our services. We are grateful for the support we have received from the Tucson community and look forward to continuing to serve them with our top-quality audio and backline services."The new website is now live and ready to serve clients. For more information on Soundwave Az and their services, please visit www.soundwaveaz.com . Follow them on social media for updates and special offers.Contact:Mark ZettelmeyerPresident, Soundwave AzMark@soundwaveaz.com(520) 327-5590

