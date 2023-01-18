Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,280 in the last 365 days.

Cochise Country Fest is coming to Southern Arizona

Cochise Country Fest

Cochise Country Fest is Scheduled for March 17 – 19, 2023

BENSON, AZ, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Give your southern Arizona friends a holler and get ready for 3 days of great country music, food and fun. The inaugural Cochise Country Fest will be held this March 17-19 at the 4EVR Ranch in Benson, Arizona.

The festival will occupy the 4EVR Ranch the former 20 acre Robertson Horse Ranch. The 3 day event will host legendary country acts like Clay Walker, Sawyer Brown, Kentucky Headhunters and Joe Nichols. The festival features many Texas and red dirt acts like Jake Jacobson, Bri Bagwell, Mark Powell, with many up and coming stars like Tyler Halverson, Aj Lee & Blue Summit and Nublu. Some of Arizonas favorite country bands on are the bill. Mamma Coal, Drew Cooper and The Cole Trains.

Benson, Arizona is just 45 minutes south of Tucson. The Cochise Country Fest will feature many of southern Arizonas favorite food trucks and caterers. A limited number of VIP tickets will be offered with food, drinks, premium seating, a full bar in a private club area. There are many camping and RV options to choose from. The festival will offer many of your favorite beverages. Kids under 10 are free to get in. Gates open at 11am each day. Music starts at 1pm and will end around 10pm. The party keeps going with a barn dance and entertainment until 2am.

Tickets are on sale now. For More festival information and tickets go to www.cochisecountryfest.com.

@CochiseCountryFest on Instagram and Facebook. For more press and publicity information contact Bradley Nozicka at GoTucson. Bradley@gotucson.org

Below is the lineup each day.

FRIDAY
Aj Lee & Blue Summit
Drew Cooper
Mark Powell
Jake Jacobson
Kentucky Headhunters
Joe Nichols

SATURDAY
NuBlu
Aj Lee & Blue Summit
Mark Powell
Tyler Halverson
Bri Bagwell
Sawyer Brown

SUNDAY
JD Graham
NuBlu
The Cole Trains
Mamma Coal
Doug Stone
Clay Walker

Bradley Nozicka
GoTucson
+1 5209794114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Cochise Country Fest is coming to Southern Arizona

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.