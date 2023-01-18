Cochise Country Fest is coming to Southern Arizona
Cochise Country Fest is Scheduled for March 17 – 19, 2023BENSON, AZ, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Give your southern Arizona friends a holler and get ready for 3 days of great country music, food and fun. The inaugural Cochise Country Fest will be held this March 17-19 at the 4EVR Ranch in Benson, Arizona.
The festival will occupy the 4EVR Ranch the former 20 acre Robertson Horse Ranch. The 3 day event will host legendary country acts like Clay Walker, Sawyer Brown, Kentucky Headhunters and Joe Nichols. The festival features many Texas and red dirt acts like Jake Jacobson, Bri Bagwell, Mark Powell, with many up and coming stars like Tyler Halverson, Aj Lee & Blue Summit and Nublu. Some of Arizonas favorite country bands on are the bill. Mamma Coal, Drew Cooper and The Cole Trains.
Benson, Arizona is just 45 minutes south of Tucson. The Cochise Country Fest will feature many of southern Arizonas favorite food trucks and caterers. A limited number of VIP tickets will be offered with food, drinks, premium seating, a full bar in a private club area. There are many camping and RV options to choose from. The festival will offer many of your favorite beverages. Kids under 10 are free to get in. Gates open at 11am each day. Music starts at 1pm and will end around 10pm. The party keeps going with a barn dance and entertainment until 2am.
Tickets are on sale now. For More festival information and tickets go to www.cochisecountryfest.com.
@CochiseCountryFest on Instagram and Facebook. For more press and publicity information contact Bradley Nozicka at GoTucson. Bradley@gotucson.org
Below is the lineup each day.
FRIDAY
Aj Lee & Blue Summit
Drew Cooper
Mark Powell
Jake Jacobson
Kentucky Headhunters
Joe Nichols
SATURDAY
NuBlu
Aj Lee & Blue Summit
Mark Powell
Tyler Halverson
Bri Bagwell
Sawyer Brown
SUNDAY
JD Graham
NuBlu
The Cole Trains
Mamma Coal
Doug Stone
Clay Walker
