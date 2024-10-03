Submit Release
South Africa on continued escalation of hostilities in Middle East

South Africa concerned at continued escalation of hostilities in the Middle East

The Government of South Africa is gravely concerned about the continuing escalation of military action by the State of Israel on the State of Palestine and the Lebanese Republic, as well as the subsequent response by the Islamic Republic of Iran on 1 October 2024.

In this context, South Africa calls on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and avoid any act that would escalate tensions in a particularly fragile region, as it is vulnerable groups who suffer the most under conflict.

The continued occupation of Palestine has denied the Palestinian people their enshrined rights of self-determination and statehood, which remains a prerequisite to restoring peace and security in the Region.

South Africa calls on the international community and the United Nations Security Council, in particular, to address the spiralling conflict.

South Africa reiterates the concern expressed by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr António Guterres, that he was “alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation,” and “…that neither the region nor the world can afford another war.”

It was noted with dismay that the United Nations Secretary-General was declared as persona non grata by the State of Israel, and South Africa calls on the international community to commit to upholding International Law, International Humanitarian Law, Human Rights Law and the purposes and principals of the United Nations Charter to maintain international peace and security for all, without prejudice or favour.

As long as there is impunity for unlawful acts, war and injustice will continue.

