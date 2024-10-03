[Macao's Convention and Exhibition Industry Wins International Awards] IPIM Introduces Comprehensive Training to Support Professional Team Development

MACAU, October 3 - The SAR government collaborates with the local convention and exhibition industry to introduce various professional training courses, cultivating several internationally influential convention and exhibition brands. This has helped Macao earn the titles of "Best Convention City (Asia)" and "Best BT-MICE City”.

To nurture more talents in the convention and exhibition sector and meet industry development needs, IPIM continues to organise diverse specialised training courses under the "MICE Bidding and Support Team”.

Successfully Hosting Multiple International Events Enhances Macao’s Reputation

In recent years, the Macao SAR has successfully hosted several internationally influential convention and exhibition events. Through these large-scale activities, Macao has enhanced its position in the global convention and exhibition market and promoted the development of professional teams in the industry.

IPIM continuously organises targeted professional training in line with industry trends and needs, further shining Macao's reputation as an international metropolis.

Over 10 Training Sessions Held This Year Covering Multiple Professional Fields

IPIM, in collaboration with the Labour Affairs Bureau, higher education institutions, and local convention and exhibition businesses, has launched various training sessions covering topics such as "Basic Sound Engineering for Performances and Conferences”, customs declaration tips for exhibits, and advertising planning. This aims to facilitate the transition of local labour into the convention and exhibition sector and to cultivate more skilled professionals.

From January to now, IPIM has co-ordinated over ten training courses with approximately 460 participants, covering multiple professional fields, including four international professional certification courses, aimed at enhancing the professional skills of practitioners.

Nearly 400 Internationally Certified Convention and Exhibition Professionals

As of the end of August 2024, nearly 400 exhibition professionals in Macao have received international certification, including 280 who completed the “Certified Exhibition Manager (CEM)” training course, 97 who completed the “Exhibition Management Degree (EMD),” and 21 who completed the “UFI-VMA Venue Management School (VMS).”

Participants generally report that the course content is practical and look forward to applying their knowledge in the workplace to attract more international exhibition projects to Macao.

Participants Recognise the Practicality of the Courses, Aiming to Attract More International Events

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of this year, IPIM will launch occupational health and safety seminars, exhibition training workshops, and online training courses focused on exhibition bidding.

At the same time, IPIM invites exhibition consultants and industry experts to serve as trainers, enhancing knowledge and technological applications to improve competitiveness and promote professional development. IPIM also encourages the industry to promote Macao as an ideal destination for conferences and exhibitions, fostering economic growth and enhancing its position in the global exhibition market.

For more information about exhibition training, please visit IPIM's official website: https://www.ipim.gov.mo/zh-hant/macao-exhibition-and-conference/mice-online-training/ or scan the QR code in the attached image.