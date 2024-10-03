To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the National Teacher’s Day, the Ministry of Education and Australia highlight the vital role teachers play in safeguarding children

A total of 150 lecturers from the three target TTCs will participate in the three-day training sessions led by MoES’s Division for the Advancement of Women, Mothers and Children, with support from Australia. The participants are responsible for training the teams providing internal pedagogical support to teachers in seven target provinces (Phongsaly, Luang Namtha, Bokeo Houapanh, Xiangkhouang, Khammouane and Savannakhet). The knowledge and skills from this training will be cascaded to all primary teachers in thirty target districts through school support visits by internal pedagogical advisers.

Ms. Vanessa Hegarty, First Secretary, Australian Embassy, said “Child protection and safeguarding is a shared priority of the Government of Australia and the Government of Lao PDR. Teachers play a vital role in safeguarding students. Ensuring students feel safe at school helps them to thrive on their learning journey. Australia is proud to support the Ministry of Education with this training. Equipping teachers and the educators who support them with necessary tools and skills will ensure they can promote and practice child protection and safeguarding inside and outside of the classroom.”

The training takes a user-centered approach with many interactive and participatory sessions. It starts with a brainstorming session on the importance of child protection. Participants explore Lao PDR’s Child Protection Law, the Law on Education and MoES’ Inclusive Education Strategy 2030 via hands-on activities such as quizzes, role play and jigsaw puzzles. A ‘power walk’ activity is used to help participants become more aware of the dynamics that exist within communities and at school. During the final session, participants reflect on how they can apply child protection and safeguarding principles in their work and day-to-day life.