SEI experts highlight the key topics to watch at biodiversity COP16 and climate COP29
The briefing will not only highlight major biodiversity and climate trends but will show how these two agendas are increasingly interlinked, as demonstrated in SEI research.
Program
15:00 Welcome
Ulrika Lamberth, SEI Senior Press Officer
Introductory remarks: Coupled systems – biodiversity and climate
Åsa Persson, SEI Research Director and Deputy Director
15:05–16:00 Presentations
-
Delivery time at COP16
Jonathan Green, Senior Research Fellow, SEI York
-
Unlocking the potential of the bioeconomy
Mónica Trujillo, Research Fellow, SEI Latin America
-
Connected implementation challenges for biodiversity and climate
Robert Watt, SEI Engagement Director
-
Ambitious NDC’s: making the Paris Agreement happen
Åsa Persson, SEI Research Director and Deputy Director
-
Trends in climate finance
Katherine Browne, Research Fellow, SEI HQ
Nella Canales, Research Fellow, SEI HQ
-
Accelerating urgency for implementing integrated adaptation
Richard J.T Klein, Senior Research Fellow, SEI HQ
-
How sustainable sanitation can help address the climate crisis
Daniel Ddiba, Research Fellow, SEI HQ
16:00–16:25 Open for questions
16:25–16:30 Upcoming reports, publications and key SEI events
Ulrika Lamberth, SEI Senior Press Officer
Date and time: 10 October, 15.00–16.30 CEST
Format: Online meeting via Zoom. To register, sign up here.
More information about SEI at COP29 will be available at the briefing.
