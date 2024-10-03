Submit Release
SEI experts highlight the key topics to watch at biodiversity COP16 and climate COP29

The briefing will not only highlight major biodiversity and climate trends but will show how these two agendas are increasingly interlinked, as demonstrated in SEI research.

Program

15:00 Welcome
Ulrika Lamberth﻿﻿, SEI Senior Press Officer

Introductory remarks: Coupled systems – biodiversity and climate
Åsa Persson﻿﻿, SEI Research Director and Deputy Director

15:05–16:00 Presentations

  1. Delivery time at COP16
    Jonathan Green﻿﻿, Senior Research Fellow, SEI York
  2. Unlocking the potential of the bioeconomy
    Mónica Trujillo﻿﻿,﻿﻿ Research Fellow, SEI Latin America
  3. Connected implementation challenges for biodiversity and climate
    Robert Watt﻿﻿, SEI Engagement Director
  4. Ambitious NDC’s: making the Paris Agreement happen
    Åsa Persson﻿﻿, SEI Research Director and Deputy Director
  5. Trends in climate finance
    Katherine Browne﻿﻿, Research Fellow, SEI HQ
    Nella Canales﻿﻿, Research Fellow, SEI HQ
  6. Accelerating urgency for implementing integrated adaptation
    Richard J.T Klein﻿﻿, Senior Research Fellow, SEI HQ
  7. How sustainable sanitation can help address the climate crisis
    Daniel Ddiba﻿﻿, Research Fellow, SEI HQ

16:00–16:25 Open for questions

16:25–16:30 Upcoming reports, publications and key SEI events
Ulrika Lamberth﻿﻿, SEI Senior Press Officer

Date and time: 10 October, 15.00–16.30 CEST
Format: Online meeting via Zoom. To register, sign up here﻿.

More information about SEI at COP29 will be available at the briefing.

Information about SEI at CBD COP16﻿﻿.

