For Immediate Release: October 2, 2024

CIA Posts Instructions in Mandarin, Korean, and Farsi on How to Securely Contact CIA

Today, CIA posted instructions in Mandarin, Korean, and Farsi in a text-only video and infographics on how to securely contact CIA via our public and Dark Web sites. This is a timely expansion of our efforts to share information about how to reach CIA as securely as possible.

Authoritarian countries across the world are restricting people's access to information, as well as their freedom of movement and communication. As a result, individuals in these places often can't access Western social media, it can be very difficult to speak out, and telling the truth often carries serious consequences. CIA is therefore posting these instructions to Telegram as well as to Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

People are trying to reach out to us from around the world and we are offering them instructions for how to do that safely. The security of those willing to reach out to us around the world is of paramount importance to us, and we want them to do so as safely as possible.

Our efforts on this front have been successful in Russia, and we want to make sure individuals in other authoritarian regimes know that we're open for business.

This effort represents just one way in which CIA is adapting to a new global environment of increased state repression and global surveillance. Technology is changing our world and authoritarian countries are working to harness it to control their people -- but CIA has over 75 years of experience in overcoming the odds to pursue our mission, and we are continuing to do so today.

