EGLE Director Roos: Safe Drinking Water Act laid foundation for effective water resource management, work continues

The Safe Drinking Water Act dramatically improved the lives of Americans, but challenges to ensuring healthy tap water continue to grow, Phil Roos, director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), told more than 370 people at the first-ever Great Lakes Drinking Water Conference last week in Novi.

EGLE Director Phil Roos delivers keynote address at Drinking Water Conference in Novi in September 2024.

The conference highlighted the 50th anniversary of the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA). Passed in1974, the SDWA transformed public health protection by establishing national standards for drinking water quality.

This landmark legislation has made clean drinking water accessible to millions of Americans, drastically improving health outcomes and quality of life.

The SDWA set standards that require water systems across the country to regularly test, monitor, and maintain water quality. Without it, many communities would face far greater risks from contaminants and pollutants.

“In Michigan, we’ve seen firsthand how the Safe Drinking Water Act laid the foundation for our approach to water resource management. Its principles continue to guide us as we confront today’s challenges -- ensuring that every community, from our largest cities to our most rural areas, has access to safe drinking water.

“This anniversary is more than a reflection on past successes; it’s a call to remain vigilant. The responsibility to protect our water resources continues to grow, especially as we face aging infrastructure, emerging contaminants, and changing environmental conditions.”

Roos recounted Michigan’s leadership in water infrastructure investment, federal support and collaborative successes, and noted the challenges that lie ahead.

“Many of Michigan’s water systems are older than the Safe Drinking Water Act itself,” Roos noted. “Many systems are over 50 years old, with some approaching a century of service. Decades of underinvestment have left many communities struggling to maintain critical infrastructure.”

Reports estimate that the gap between our water infrastructure needs and available resources is roughly $1 billion annually. This shortfall is a result of years of deferred maintenance and aging systems that now require urgent attention.

“Addressing these challenges will require a long-term, sustained effort,” Roos added. “We must continue to invest in our infrastructure, but we also need to innovate -- exploring new ways to adapt to emerging contaminants, changing climates, and the evolving needs of our communities.”

Roos laid out the department’s goals and aspirations for the coming years. Goals related to drinking water and water infrastructure include:

Accelerated removal of drinking water lead service lines across state.

Effective operations of drinking water systems that protect public health.

Increased correction of untreated combined sewer overflows.

Enhanced protection of Michigan’s surface waters and groundwater.

And much more to safeguard our unique water resources.

Roos told conference attendees that the 50th anniversary of the Safe Drinking Water Act serves as a reminder that the work is far from done. “The Safe Drinking Water Act has given us the framework to protect public health, but it is up to us to continue building on that foundation,” he said. “The work we do today will determine the legacy we leave for future generations. Safe drinking water is not just a right -- it is a necessity, and it is our shared responsibility to protect it.”