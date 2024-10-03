Eastern Cape celebrates International Day of Older Persons in Qoqodala, 3 Oct

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government will commemorate the International Day of Older Persons on Thursday, 03 October 2024 at Ku-Tsembeyi in Qoqodala, Chris Hani District Municipality. This year’s theme, “Ageing with Dignity, living with a Purpose”, “Ukwaluphala ngesidima, ukuphila ngenjongo”, highlights the rights and wellbeing of older persons. It also focuses on health, wellness, economic security, and social participation.

The celebration which will be led by MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Zolile Williams aims to promote inclusivity by empowering older persons with knowledge of their rights, encouraging leadership roles within their communities, and fostering intergenerational relationships. It also emphasizes gender equality and advocates for the protection of elderly women from abuse.

In line with the theme, the programme will spotlight the ongoing challenges faced by older persons, including limited access to healthcare, social protection, and economic security.

The Eastern Cape government is taking deliberate steps to make the province more responsive to these needs, offering solutions that promote active participation for the elderly. Leading up

to the commemoration, the government has organised several initiatives including the Older Persons Focus Week, held in September, which provided a platform for discussions on health, housing, and social support systems. Furthermore, the upcoming Welfare Month in October will focus on comprehensive social services for the elderly.

These initiatives demonstrate the province’s commitment to ensuring older persons live with dignity and security. The Provincial Government calls on all sectors to include older persons in decision-making processes to ensure their well-being.

Members of the media are invited to attend the event as follows:

Date: Thursday, 03 October 2024

Venue: Tsembeyi Community Hall Qoqodala (Emalahleni Local Municipality) Chris Hani District Municipality

Time: 10h30

RSVP: Thabisa Molose on Thabisa.Molose@ecotp.gov.za | 082 7988 220

Media enquiries:

Eastern Cape Spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie

Cell: 082 728 7476

E-mail: khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za