Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa delivers keynote address at Windaba conference, 3 Oct

This week, the Ministry of Energy and Electricity reaffirms its commitment to sustainability- cleaner and greener energy- through a series of engagements aimed at advancing a just energy transition and accelerating the integration of renewables into South Africa's energy mix.

Tomorrow, 3 October 2024, the Minister of Energy and Electricity, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will deliver a keynote address at the Windaba conference.

The conference aims to facilitate dialogue on the latest trends, technologies, and policies affecting wind energy development in the region.

South Africa has substantial wind energy potential, particularly in coastal and highland areas. Expanding wind energy infrastructure can contribute significantly to the country's energy needs while also creating jobs and stimulating economic development.

Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's keynote address at Windaba emphasizes leadership in the transition to renewable energy. His participation reflects government's commitment to enhancing the role of wind energy in South Africa's energy mix.

Furthermore, on 4 October 2024, Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Maré will participate in energy transition discussions at the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil. This meeting represents a significant platform for global dialogue on energy transitions, sustainability, and climate change objectives.

Topics to be discussed include accelerating financing for energy transitions, addressing the social dimensions of the energy transition, and exploring innovative perspectives on sustainable fuels.

These conversations are integral to promoting South Africa’s national agenda and our priorities for South Africa’s G20 Presidency in 2025.

These engagements build on the Ministry’s successful hosting of a Renewable Energy Seminar at Gallagher Convention Centre on Monday.

The South African government has launched various initiatives to promote renewable energy, including the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP), which has successfully brought multiple renewable projects online.

Monday’s Seminar brought together government and industry players to examine the REIPPPP to explore strategies to enhance and expedite its ongoing implementation by addressing bottlenecks and challenges in the value chain.

