Timor-Leste Participates in ASEAN and East Asia Discussions on Energy and Sustainability

Thu. 03 of Outubro of 2024, 10:48h

Timor-Leste participated in the 42nd ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM) and the 18th East Asia Summit Energy Ministers Meeting (EAS EMM), held from 26-27 September in Vientiane, Laos. His Excellency Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Francisco da Costa Monteiro, and the President of the National Petroleum Authority (ANP), Gualdino do Carmo da Silva, represented Timor-Leste.

During the 42nd AMEM, discussions focused on regional energy cooperation, the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC), and strategies to enhance energy security and sustainability across member states. Ministers also discussed the progress of ASEAN initiatives such as the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) and the Trans-ASEAN Gas Pipeline (TAGP).

On the second day, the 18th EAS EMM provided a platform for broader regional collaboration, involving ASEAN nations and partners from East Asia. The meetings addressed crucial topics, including energy transition, decarbonization, and the development of clean energy technologies.

During His Excellency’s intervention, Minister Monteiro emphasized Timor-Leste's commitment to maximizing its renewable and non-renewable energy resources as part of the country's broader development strategy. He reiterated the importance of ensuring energy security through the continued exploration of hydrocarbon resources, the development of the Timor-Leste LNG facility, and the investment in renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, hydropower and others. Minister Monteiro also highlighted Timor-Leste's efforts toward decarbonization of energy development through initiatives like the Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project at the Bayu-Undan reservoir.

Timor-Leste reaffirmed its commitment to fostering regional cooperation and contributing to sustainable economic growth and energy security and connectivity.

The 42nd AMEM and 18th EAS EMM underscored the importance of cross-border energy integration, regional resilience, and sustainable development through collaborative efforts among ASEAN and East Asia nations.