Sikh Reference Library USA & Manteca Chamber launch Parsang Mata Sahib Deva Ji, honoring the Mother of the Khalsa Panth

Sikh Reference Library USA & Manteca Chamber of Commerce Celebrate Launch of Parsang Mata Sahib Deva (Kaur) Ji, Honoring the Spiritual Mother of Khalsa Panth

MANTECA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sikh Reference Library USA , in collaboration with the Manteca Chamber of Commerce , hosted a significant cultural and religious event on October 2, 2024, marking the release of the video recording Parsang Mata Sahib Deva (Kaur) Ji. This special event brought together prominent dignitaries, Sikh community leaders, and scholars to honor the life and spiritual legacy of Mata Sahib Deva (Kaur) Ji, the revered spiritual mother of the Khalsa Panth.Mata Sahib Deva (Kaur) Ji holds an unparalleled place in Sikh history. During the creation of the Khalsa in 1699, Guru Gobind Singh Ji placed the Khalsa Panth in her kukh (cholli), declaring that the Khalsa would be her spiritual sons from that day forward. Her role as the spiritual mother of the Khalsa Panth represents the nurturing and protective nature that has guided the Sikh community for centuries.The video recording, Parsang Mata Sahib Deva (Kaur) Ji, is a poetic narrative that captures the profound legacy of Mata Sahib Deva (Kaur) Ji. This work was brought to life by internationally acclaimed Kavisar Jatha (poetic singers), including Bhai Lakhbir Singh Terri, Bhai Sarwan Singh Sham Nagar, Bhai Navjot Singh Sham Nagar, and Bhai Piara Singh Shonki Bahadurpur. The event and video launch, held at the Sikh Reference Library USA in Manteca, was a momentous occasion to reconnect with Sikh history and its lasting spiritual influence.Dignitaries and Notable AttendeesThe launch was attended by several dignitaries, including Joann Bettie, Executive Director of the Manteca Chamber of Commerce, along with representatives from the City of Manteca. Representatives from the office of U.S. Congressman Josh Harder and from the office of San Joaquin County Board of Supervisor Tom Patti (Third District) were also present to show their support for the Sikh Reference Library USA and its efforts to preserve and promote Sikh heritage.Prominent Sikhs from the local and surrounding communities also gathered at the event to commemorate the release of the video, which marks a major milestone in educating future generations about Sikh history and spirituality.Dr. Satpreet Singh ’s Address to the AudienceDuring the launch, Dr. Satpreet Singh, President of the Sikh Reference Library USA, addressed the audience, emphasizing the significance of Mata Sahib Deva (Kaur) Ji in Sikh history. He spoke about her vital role in the formation of the Khalsa Panth and how her legacy continues to guide Sikhs worldwide.“Mata Sahib Deva (Kaur) Ji was more than just a historical figure; she was and continues to be the spiritual mother of the Khalsa Panth. When Guru Gobind Singh Ji placed the Khalsa in her kukh (cholli), he made a profound statement about her eternal connection with the Sikh community. Her love, devotion, and spiritual guidance are core to what it means to be Khalsa,” Dr. Singh said.He added, “Today, as we launch this video, we are not only preserving her legacy but also ensuring that her story and the values she embodied continue to inspire future generations. This project is a testament to the power of history, faith, and community in shaping the future.”The event’s significance extended beyond just the release of the video. It was an opportunity for the Sikh Reference Library USA to showcase its commitment to preserving Sikh heritage and educating younger generations. The library, which serves as a treasure trove of historical writings, rare manuscripts, and educational resources, plays an instrumental role in ensuring that the rich history of the Sikh community is passed down with pride.Rupinder Kaur Highlights the Library’s MissionRupinder Kaur, Director of the Sikh Reference Library USA, also addressed the audience, speaking about the library’s mission and the importance of sharing Sikh history with the global community.“Mata Sahib Deva (Kaur) Ji’s legacy as the spiritual mother of the Khalsa Panth is one that continues to inspire and strengthen our community. Through this video, we hope to remind future generations of her wisdom, love, and courage. The Sikh Reference Library USA is committed to being a treasure trove of historical writings and educational resources that reconnect our community with its roots and instill a sense of pride in our rich heritage,” Rupinder Kaur stated.She also expressed her gratitude to the dignitaries, community members, and attendees for their continued support, highlighting how the collaborative efforts of organizations such as the Manteca Chamber of Commerce have helped amplify the Sikh Reference Library USA’s reach and impact.“The release of this video is just one example of how we can work together to preserve and promote Sikh history,” Kaur added.The Role of Sikh Reference Library USAThe Sikh Reference Library USA has long been a leading institution in preserving Sikh literature, history, and educational resources. With its growing collection of manuscripts, historical documents, and multimedia projects, the library continues to serve as a vital resource for scholars, students, and community members who want to learn more about Sikhism and its foundational values.Dr. Satpreet Singh emphasized that the Parsang Mata Sahib Deva (Kaur) Ji project is a continuation of the library’s mission to make Sikh history accessible to a global audience.“This library is not just a building or a collection of books. It is a living institution that will continue to preserve and promote the teachings of Sikhism. Through projects like this video, we will ensure that the next generation of Sikhs will know their history and take pride in their identity,” Dr. Singh said.The Video Recording and ProductionThe Parsang was performed by a group of highly respected Kavisar Jatha, whose powerful recitations are recognized worldwide. Their rendition of Mata Sahib Deva (Kaur) Ji’s story captured the emotional and spiritual depth of her contributions to the Sikh community.The video recording was completed and processed by MMC Company, based in Amritsar, Punjab, India, ensuring high production quality and visual clarity. This collaboration was key in creating a polished final product that will be shared globally. The full video is now available on the Sikh Reference Library USA’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/MPrXxMxGZUo The Sikh Reference Library USA hopes that the Parsang will resonate with Sikhs around the world and serve as a resource for those seeking to deepen their understanding of Sikh history.A Community-Oriented EventThe event was not just about the launch of the video but also about bringing the Sikh community together to celebrate its shared history. The attendees, including many prominent Sikh figures, were visibly moved by the performance and the dedication shown by the Sikh Reference Library USA to preserving this important part of their heritage.Joann Bettie, Executive Director of the Manteca Chamber of Commerce, remarked, “This event highlights the importance of cultural institutions like the Sikh Reference Library USA in our community. The collaboration between the library and the Chamber of Commerce is a great example of how we can work together to promote cultural understanding and appreciation.”The presence of representatives from U.S. Congressman Josh Harder’s office and San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti’s office also underscored the broader community’s support for this initiative. Both offices expressed their appreciation for the work being done to preserve Sikh heritage and educate future generations.The Library’s Future ProjectsThe launch of the Parsang Mata Sahib Deva (Kaur) Ji video is just one of many projects that the Sikh Reference Library USA has planned for the future. Dr. Satpreet Singh hinted at upcoming initiatives that will further deepen the library’s engagement with the community and its mission to preserve Sikh history.“We are working on several exciting projects that will expand our collection and make Sikh history even more accessible. From more multimedia productions to new educational programs, the Sikh Reference Library USA will continue to be a beacon of knowledge and inspiration for Sikhs around the world,” Dr. Singh stated.The launch of the Parsang Mata Sahib Deva (Kaur) Ji video was a resounding success, not only in terms of the powerful storytelling but also in the way it brought the community together. The collaboration between the Sikh Reference Library USA and the Manteca Chamber of Commerce, along with the support of various local dignitaries, highlighted the importance of cultural preservation and community engagement.As the Sikh Reference Library USA continues to grow and expand its offerings, it remains committed to its mission of promoting Sikh history, values, and spirituality. With projects like this video, the library is ensuring that the legacy of Mata Sahib Deva (Kaur) Ji and other important figures in Sikh history will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come.To watch the full video of Parsang Mata Sahib Deva (Kaur) Ji, please visit: https://youtu.be/MPrXxMxGZUo . For more information about the Sikh Reference Library USA and its ongoing projects, visit www.sikhreferencelibraryusa.org

