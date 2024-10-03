DLNR News Release – Mokulua Nui Shoreline Access Restored, October 2, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 2, 2024

MOKULUA NUI ISLAND SHORELINE CLOSURE TO END OCTOBER 7

Kaʻiwa the Monk Seal Pup has Weaned, Allowing Restoration of Shoreline Access

(HONOLULU) – The current closure of the shoreline of Mokulua Nui, the larger of the two Mokulua offshore islets on the windward side of Oʻahu, will end on October 7, 2024. The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) closed public access to the islet on July 13 to facilitate the safe birth and growth of a Hawaiian monk seal.

The islet is designated as a Wildlife Sanctuary to protect native wildlife and access is restricted to areas below the high water mark or as posted on official signage.

The monk seal pup, named Kaʻiwa by students at the Kaʻōhao Public Charter School in Kailua, has weaned from its mother and is venturing out to sea for food on its own. As Kaʻiwa or other monk seals may return to Mokulua Nui or other nearby coastlines, residents and visitors are reminded to view monk seals and other native wildlife from a distance. For monk seals, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recommends following the “rule of thumb” to figure out how much space to give seals: make a “thumbs-up” and extend your arm out straight with your thumb parallel to the ground. If your thumb covers the entire seal, you are far enough away.

“DOFAW wants to thank NOAA and the Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response for its partnership in ensuring Kaʻiwa was successfully weaned on Mokulua Nui. DLNR is committed to the responsible stewardship of Mokulua Nui while facilitating public enjoyment of accessible areas,” said DOFAW Information and Education Specialist Joshua Atwood.

Visitors are asked to respect the island’s natural environment and adhere strictly to all posted guidelines to protect its fragile ecosystem.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Mokulua monk seals (June 23, 2024):

https://vimeo.com/966379796

Photographs – Mokulua monk seals (June 23, 2024): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/r6c3twm3d6nruqx5ukij0/AAEquWjjxm8MbbX44gJ0eLE?rlkey=pzcopaxfpfe5ktajeulyt7ujc&st=yqmgo9v2&dl=0

Photographs – Mokulua Nui monk seal Kaʻiwa (August 18, 2024): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/eqmm4iv4md1bk5gz3r225/APZiNuNbWCd2C2Rx-pHdRgg?rlkey=7ioni33s6ljmcw555aipku2a8&st=abraoe8k&dl=0

For detailed information regarding visitation, including regulations and safety protocols: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/wildlife/sanctuaries/oahuoffshoreislets/#mokulua.

NOAA monk seal information and viewing guidelines: https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/species/hawaiian-monk-seal

Media Contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

808-587-0396

[email protected]