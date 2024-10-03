News Release – DOH Issues Red Placard to Crackin’ Kitchen in Honolulu

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

DOH ISSUES RED PLACARD TO CRACKIN’ KITCHEN IN HONOLULU

October 2, 2024 24-128

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued a red placard and immediately shut down Crackin’ Kitchen, located at 2330 Kalākaua Ave. Unit 318 due to water backup in kitchen.

The food establishment, operated by TS Grasp Inc., received the red placard on Oct. 1 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and there is no longer water backed up in the kitchen.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before it can reopen:

Resolve water backup in kitchen.

Sanitize kitchen floor.

A date for the follow-up inspection has yet to be determined. The establishment is currently working to have a plumber on-site to address the issue. Once fixed, the operator will contact the DOH FSB inspector for a follow-up inspection.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

