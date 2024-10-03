10-4-2024 NEWS RELEASE: HAWAIʻI RETAINS TOP RANKING IN DIGITAL STATES SURVEY
HAWAIʻI RETAINS TOP RANKING IN DIGITAL STATES SURVEY
The Center for Digital Government Grades All 50 States on their Overall Technology Practices
HONOLULU – For the second consecutive time, the state of Hawaiʻi has been ranked among the top states for IT practices receiving an overall grade of A- in the Center for Digital Government’s (CDG) 2024 Digital States Survey.
The Digital States Survey evaluates states’ use of technology to improve service delivery and constituent engagement, increase capacity, streamline operations and achieve other state priorities—assigning a letter grade based on quantifiable results.
The CDG said that Hawaiʻi maintains its A- grade in this year’s survey in part due to a commitment to the fundamentals of IT modernization as well as resilience in the face of adversity, including the technological support response to the deadly Maui wildfires in 2023.
“After the tragic wildfires, the Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS) worked with other departments to set up an online program to connect survivors with available housing and provide communications and updates on relief efforts,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “As this survey reflects, we continue to make tremendous progress consolidating and modernizing our state IT systems to provide the best possible technology services for our residents.”
The biennial survey awards were presented during the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) event in New Orleans on September 29.
“I’m very proud of this recognition and the work done by the team at ETS,” said Christine Sakuda, the head of ETS and the state’s Chief Information Office (CIO). “Our goal is to support the management and operation of all state agencies by providing effective, efficient, coordinated and cost-beneficial information technology and telecommunication services. This survey shows we are going in the right direction.”
A national listing of all 50 states grades is available at www.centerdigitalgov.com.
###
Photo Caption: ETS staff Todd Omura (from left), Arnold Kishi, CIO Christine Sakuda, and Sal Nicosia at the NASCIO awards ceremony.
Media Contact
James Gonser
Senior Communications Manager
Office of Enterprise Technology Services
Department of Accounting and General Services
State of Hawaiʻi
Office: 808-586-1866
