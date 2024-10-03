SEQSTER and icometrix Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Advance Neurological Care

Longitudinal Real-World Data combined with AI-Powered Imaging to Enhance Detection and Management of Neurological Disorders, Accelerating Clinical Studies

SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEQSTER, the leading patient-centric healthcare technology company, has announced a strategic partnership with icometrix, the global leader in AI solutions for brain imaging. This collaboration aims to enhance the detection, tracking, and management of neurological conditions like Alzheimer’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), by combining SEQSTER’s innovative 1-Click Records™ with icometrix’s advanced imaging AI technology, icobrain™.

SEQSTER’s 1-Click Records offers a seamless solution for unifying a patient’s electronic health record (EHR) data from multiple sources, creating a longitudinal patient record. This interface allows participants to opt-in to contribute their data, streamlining data collection and promoting wider participation in clinical studies, ultimately accelerating neurological research. When integrated with icometrix’s imaging AI software, this unified platform enables healthcare providers to track disease progression with greater precision.

icometrix’s flagship product, icobrain, provides AI-powered analysis of MRI and CT scans, offering detailed, quantitative data that supports clinicians in making more informed decisions. Currently used in over 330 hospitals across 50 countries, icobrain has demonstrated its ability to improve care quality and efficiency, while reducing societal costs. With its recent CPT reimbursement code from the American Medical Association, icobrain is gaining widespread adoption across U.S. hospitals, further solidifying its leadership in the field.

“This partnership leverages SEQSTER’s unique ability to aggregate and harmonize health data through 1-Click Records, combined with icometrix’s AI-powered imaging insights, to offer a unique integrated solution for neurological care,” stated Ardy Arianpour, CEO of SEQSTER. “By simplifying data collection and making it easier for patients to contribute their information, we’re enabling more comprehensive research and allowing clinicians to manage conditions like Alzheimer’s Disease and MS with unprecedented accuracy.”

Neurological diseases often require long-term monitoring to track subtle changes over time. SEQSTER’s 1-Click Records gathers retrospective and real-time data from multiple sources, while icobrain delivers precise imaging analysis to help clinicians detect key markers of disease progression such as brain atrophy in Alzheimer’s Disease, and lesion activity in MS. The integration of these technologies will empower healthcare providers to offer more personalized treatments and improve patient outcomes.

“Our collaboration with SEQSTER enables us to bring together clinical imaging and real-world data in a way that will significantly improve patient care,” said Wim Van Hecke, CEO of icometrix. “The combination of SEQSTER’s data unification system and our AI imaging technology allows for earlier detection, more accurate monitoring, and better-informed treatment decisions for patients with neurological disorders.”

Beyond MS and Alzheimer’s Disease, icometrix’s portfolio also includes tools like icobrain aria, designed to detect and measure amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), a potentially dangerous side effect, in patients undergoing Alzheimer’s treatment. By integrating with SEQSTER’s Operating System, icometrix continues to expand its capacity to deliver precise, AI-driven insights to clinicians. This partnership is expected to drive forward innovation in clinical research, real-world evidence, and precision medicine for neurological care.

About SEQSTER

SEQSTER is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

SEQSTER has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, SEQSTER provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum. SEQSTER is privately held and headquartered in San Diego.

To learn more about the SEQSTER Operating System for Clinical Studies, Patient Registries and the Digital Front Door, please contact us at info@seqster.com or visit www.seqster.com.

About icometrix

Founded in 2011, icometrix (Leuven, Belgium | Boston, MA, USA) strives for data-driven insights and personalized patient care, supported by AI. icometrix offers a portfolio of eight regulatory approved AI solutions to assist healthcare with various challenges; icobrain extracts data from brain MRI and CT scans for the radiological reporting and clinical management of neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, epilepsy, stroke, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. icompanion, a digital platform, and mobile app helps people with MS and their care team to monitor clinical symptoms and treatments efficiently and objectively.

Today, icometrix is internationally active and integrated into more than 330 clinical practices. In addition, icometrix supports pharmaceutical companies in phase I-III trials as well as in Real-World Evidence (RWE) studies through imaging and (digital health) data services.

To learn more about the icometrix icobrain portfolio or other icometrix services, please contact us at info@icometrix.com or visit www.icometrix.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.