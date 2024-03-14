Inside Precision Medicine Names SEQSTER CEO Ardy Arianpour to its Advisory Board

Amplifying Visionary Leadership Experience in Healthcare & Life Sciences

Ardy has demonstrated a remarkable dedication to patient rights and has consistently introduced technologies that make a positive impact on patient lives with SEQSTER's Longitudinal Health Record.” — Damian Doherty, Editor in Chief of Inside Precision Medicine

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEQSTER PDM Inc. (“SEQSTER”), the leading patient-centric healthcare technology company today announces the appointment of Ardy Arianpour, CEO & Co-Founder, to the prestigious advisory board of Inside Precision Medicine. This esteemed board comprises luminaries from healthcare, technology and life sciences, including Phil Febbo, Chief Medical Officer at Veracyte, David Smith, Ph.D., Professor of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at Mayo Clinic, and Amit Rastogi, MD, President & CEO Jupiter Medical Center.

"Ardy has demonstrated a remarkable dedication to patient rights and has consistently introduced technologies that make a positive impact on patient lives. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Inside Precision Medicine Advisory Board as we know the importance of longitudinal health data in unlocking the true potential of precision medicine," stated Damian Doherty, Editor in Chief of Inside Precision Medicine."

"I am deeply honored to join the esteemed advisory board of Inside Precision Medicine. Throughout my career, I've steadfastly believed that providing patients with access to their health data is paramount in facilitating timely and tailored treatments, ultimately leading to improved outcomes. Health data is medicine," remarked Ardy Arianpour, expressing his enthusiasm for the opportunity to leverage his experience and passion in precision medicine and data interoperability to address the significant challenges facing healthcare and life.

With over 20 years of experience driving innovation in life sciences and digital health, Ardy is a visionary health tech executive with an unwavering commitment to advancing patient rights and introducing transformative technologies that positively impact lives at scale. Before founding SEQSTER, he successfully launched numerous clinical and consumer-based genetic tests while serving as CCO of Pathway Genomics. Additionally, he held the position of SVP of Ambry Genetics, which was sold to Konica in 2017 for $1 Billion.

Ardy played a crucial role in the landmark 2013 SCOTUS decision that eliminated gene patents, expanding access to genetic testing. The launch of BRCA testing, in particular, significantly benefited patients and their family members nationwide.

Ardy received his BS in Biological Sciences from UC Irvine and an MBA from Marshall Goldsmith School of Management. He has been recognized with many awards, such as a Top 40 Healthcare Transformer by Medical, Marketing, and Media (MM&M) 2019, San Diego Business Journal's 2019 40 under 40, COX Top Tech Awards 2021, Top 10 Pioneers Redefining Healthcare 2021, SD500 Most Influential Leaders 2022, Med Tech World Rising Star 2022, and the distinguished PharmaVOICE 100 Inspiring Leaders in Life Sciences in 2023.

Ardy Arianpour's inclusion in the Inside Precision Medicine advisory board reinforces SEQSTER's commitment to driving innovation and collaboration in the field of precision medicine. Through his guidance and vision, SEQSTER continues to pioneer solutions that empower patients and researchers to access and share their data to accelerate personalized and precise treatments for all.

ABOUT SEQSTER

SEQSTER is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

SEQSTER has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, SEQSTER provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum.

SEQSTER is privately held and headquartered in San Diego.

To learn more about SEQSTER, please contact us at info@seqster.com or visit www.seqster.com.

About Inside Precision

Inside Precision Medicine is the only global media brand covering the full spectrum of precision medicine, taking a wide lens approach while bringing into sharp focus the many complex and interconnected issues that constitute the field. Inside Precision Medicine embraces the challenge to think differently and to play its part in effecting real progress and change, focusing on scaling and streamlining the precision medicine continuum for the benefit of patients in need.

From our core areas of Translational Research, Molecular Diagnostics, Informatics, and Patient Care to our expanded coverage of Disease Indications and Payer/Regulatory issues, our best-in-class content informs, educates, and enlightens our diverse audience of researchers, pathologists, clinicians, executives, and other professionals.

For more information, please visit: https://www.insideprecisionmedicine.com/