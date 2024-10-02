U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Jared Golden for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Jared Golden to represent Maine’s Second Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Representative Jared Golden has been a relentless champion for job creators, main streets, and the workforce for Maine’s second Congressional District," said Stephen McAllister, Vice President, Eastern Region of the United States Chamber of Commerce. "The Chamber is proud to stand with Representative Golden and support his re-election to Congress, and we look forward to continuing to work closely together with him in the 119th Congress on behalf of initiatives that will create economic opportunity for all."

“Growing up as a son of small-business owners, I learned at a young age the value of entrepreneurship and hard work,” Golden said. “I also learned about the important role small businesses play, not just as job creators but as valuable members of the community in other ways. Maine small businesses sponsor school sports teams, host charitable campaigns, create leadership opportunities and invest in local infrastructure. I’m proud to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and will continue to support the Maine businesses that help our communities thrive.”

