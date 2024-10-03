Announcing the 33rd Annual Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival

2024 Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival 10/26-11/10/24 NorCal Premiere of The Performance: Opening Night, October 26, 7 pm Award-Winner Call Me Dancer: Closing Night, November 10, 7 pm Shari and Lamb Chop: Day at the Theatre, AMC Saratoga 14, Sunday, October 27, 12 pm Running on Sand: Day at the Theatre, AMC Saratoga 14, Sunday, October 27, 8 pm

In-Theatre and Virtual Festival Runs October 26 – November 10, 2024

We are thrilled to present a diverse selection of 30 critically acclaimed films at this year’s festival. From documentaries to dramas and comedy, there is something for everyone.” — Tzvia Shelef, SVJFF Executive Director

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival (SVJFF) features an impressive slate of 30 films from around the world, spanning various genres and themes. The festival will feature six special in-theatre movie events at AMC Saratoga 14 and the JCC in Palo Alto. Additionally, there will be dozens of virtual movie screenings on the Eventive platform, available for viewing 72 hours from the first scheduled screening.“We are thrilled to present a diverse selection of 30 critically acclaimed films at this year’s festival,” said Tzvia Shelef, SVJFF Executive Director. “From documentaries to dramas and comedy, there is something for everyone. I am particularly excited about the Northern California Premiere of “The Performance,” our opening night film, and the Award-winning closing night film “Call Me Dancer.” We are fortunate to showcase several post-film programs with producers, directors, and other film talent.”The Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival showcases the complexities of the Jewish community, fostering empathy, understanding, and unity. The featured films have the power to inspire, raise awareness, and bring people together. By portraying diverse characters and experiences, the festival promotes tolerance, acceptance, and a broader perspective on the world. It provides an opportunity for people to celebrate their culture and find solace in the power of storytelling, ultimately bringing about positive change and promoting a deeper appreciation for the diversity and resilience of the Jewish community.Note to the media: If you are interested in arranging an online film screening and/or interviews with available film talent in advance of the festival, please contact Pam Kelly at pam@prxdigital.com or (408) 483-2410.Please visit www.svjff.org for the complete schedule of films, to purchase tickets, and for patron donor information.Highlights of the 2024 Silicon Valley Jewish Film FestivalOPENING NIGHTSaturday, October 267:00 PMNorthern California Premiere!THE PERFORMANCEBased on a short story by Arthur Miller, Jeremy Piven stars as an American Jew and talented tap dancer who is unwittingly recruited to perform for Hitler in 1937 Germany. After the movie, there will be a special Q&A with director and co-writer Shira Piven, moderated by Todd Yellin.JCC Palo Alto3921 Fabian WayPalo Alto, CA 94303CLOSING NIGHTSunday, November 107:00 PMMultiple Award Winner!CALL ME DANCERA story of hope, heartache, and hard work. With the help of an Israeli teacher, a young and talented street dancer from Mumbai struggles against his parents’ insistence that he follow a traditional path. After the Film, there will be a Q&A with actor/dancer Manish Chauhan.JCC Palo Alto3921 Fabian WayPalo Alto, CA 94303A Day at the Theatre — Sunday, October 27 at AMC Saratoga 14, 700 El Paseo de Saratoga, San Jose, CA 95130Noon — FAMILY MOVIE - “Shari and Lamb Chop” followed by a Q&A with Mallory Lewis and Lambchop2:30 pm — “Telling Nonie” followed by a Q&A with author Nonie Darwish and Producer Tomer Shmulevich5 pm — “Kidnapped: The Abduction of Edgardo Mortara”Followed by a pre-recorded interview with author David I. Kertzer8 pm — Acclaimed film “Running on Sand”Pre-Recorded Interviews Following Virtual Film Screenings“Without Precedent: The Supreme Life of Rosalie Abella” with Justice Abella“Rabbi on the Block” with Director Brad Rothschild and Rabbi Tamar Manasseh“Screams Before Silence” with a Special Introduction by Sheryl Sandberg“Home” with Director Benny Freeman“My Father’s Secrets” with Michel Kichka - Family Movie“The Catskills” with Director Lex GillespieFor the complete schedule of films, to purchase tickets, and for patron donor information, please visit www.svjff.org About the Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival:The SVJFF is a nonprofit volunteer organization that, since 1991, has promoted cultural diversity by providing opportunities to the Silicon Valley community to expand their knowledge of film that focuses on Jewish themes and cultures. Our mission is to showcase Jewish culture, traditions, and humor and spark dialogue around entertainment, art, politics, society, and global issues. Learn more at www.svjff.org ###For online film screenings and interviews with available talent in advance of the festival, please contact:Tzvia Shelef, SVJFF Executive Directorinfo@svjff.org(408) 600-8667

2024 Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Trailer

